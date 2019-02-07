Ryan a knockout at the Town v Gown show

Ryan Davies from the Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club turned in a stunning performance at the famous Town v Gown Cambridge University show on Saturday night at the Cambridge Guildhall.

The 19 year-old city fighter came up against Dan Zahedi and inflicted a first defeat on the young medical student.

Pictured are Peterborough Police ABC coaches Akif Shirazi and Leighton Morgan with boxers Emily Anderson, Shahroz Raja, Rushaan Raja and Imraan Shirazi.

Davies was quickly into his stride and after 30 seconds was connecting with powerful combinations to the head and body.

Towards the end of the round Zahedi went down and although he beat the count, the referee decided he’d seen enough and waved the contest off.

Four Peterborough Police fighters were in action the previous evening at the Warley Boxing Club show in Birmingham and Rushaan Raja (11) picked up an impressive points win.

He boxed home lad Cayden Robbins in a 30kg bout and was the busier boxer throughout, scoring well with punches from both hands to take a unanimous points decision.

Shahroz Raja (12) and Imraan Shirazi (13) both put in quality performances but were pipped on points in very close bouts against home boys.

Emily Anderson (12) from Hampton took on home girl Meya Evans in a 40kg skills bout and showed she is more than ready to compete in a competitive bout.

She demonstrated textbook skills and outboxed her opponent in all three rounds.