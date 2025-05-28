Royal recognition for Peterborough's Police Boxing Club with Royal Garden Party invitation

Peterborough’s Police Amateur Boxing Club has received Royal recognition for its ongoing support for young people in the city.

Last week, PC Chris Baker and PC Vicki Baker were given an exclusive invite to the King’s Royal Garden Party.

The Police Club is run by serving police officers with a view to help young people deal with aggression or behavioural issues in a controlled way as well as helping young participants to learn self respect, respect for others, self discipline and lead a healthy lifestyle.

The club has been operated in Peterborough from its base at Paston Farm Community Centre since August 2013.

The pair received the special invitation, which are reserved for people and organisations that have made a positive impact on the community, education and skills, after the club won the Community Group prize at BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s ‘Make a Difference’ awards in September.

Chris described the experience at the palace as surreal and a privilege. He said: “We are so honoured to have this rare opportunity, and I’m so proud that the work we all do at Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club is being recognised."

1 . Peterborough Police Boxing Club at the Royal Garden Party Vicky and Chris at Buckingham Palace. Photo: PT Photo Sales

