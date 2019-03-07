Raja is a hot prospect for the city Police club

Eleven year-old Rushaan Raja was an impresive winner for the Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club when fighting at the Leicester Railwaymens Club show on Sunday.

He took on home fighter Seamus Kelly in a 31kg contest and enjoyed a third round stoppage win.

It was an action-packed match-up with Raja dominating from the first bell with fantastic counter-punching.

In the second round Kelly suffered a bleeding nose which gave Raja the confidence to attack to the head and body with ease.

In the final round Raja smashed Kelly with fantastic power shots forcing the home corner to throw the towel in and the referee calling a halt to the contest.

Club coach Chris Baker said: “This was an impressive win and performance over a game home fighter. I’m sure there are great things to come from Raja, who is in action again on the 22nd in Suffolk.”

Peterborough Police boxer Emily Anderson (12) from Hampton took on Kiera Pearson from the home club in a 41kg skills bout to open the show.

Baker said: “Emily is really showing her development over the last few months and is now ready for her first competitive bout.

“She was told to hold back throughout the fight by the referee and got really frustrated she couldn’t unleash her power and combination punching.

“We’re all looking forward to her first competitive bout. She’s definitely a star in the making.”