Raja and Ali keep on winning

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighter Jaan’sher Raja made it two wins out of two in two weeks when winning at a show in Corby at the weekend.

The 16 year-old Jack Hunt schoolboy boxed Connor Scott from the promoting Corby Olympic club in a 56kg contest, which was a rematch.

Saif Ali with coach Omar Shaheen.

When the two clashed last year in Peterborough, Raja was a convincing winner and again he came out on top.

It was a similar bout with Raja winning again on points after keeping Scott at range with accurate long shots.

Scott was the more aggressive of the two but was not allowed to work on the inside due to Raja’s skilful footwork.

TOP YARD

The Top Yard School of Boxing also had one boxer in action at the weekend and young Saif Ali flew the city flag proudly at the Leicester Railwaymens Club .

The promising 12 year-old was up against home fighter Kenyon Walters, who was a tall, strong boxer and certainly Ali’s toughest opponent to date.

But Ali came through the test with flying colours, showing great composure and skills to win unanimously on points.

Kenyon came out very strong in the first round and edged it with his higher work rate. But Ali stepped it up in the second round, pushing Kenyon back with clean shots on the counter, and it was a similar pattern in the third.

Ali will be looking to make it four in a row on his home show on Sunday (December 2) at Gladstone Park Recreation Centre. The first bout commences at 1pm.