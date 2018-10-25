Police club pair win on points

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club had two impressive winners at a show in Hull at the weekend.

The two youngsters - Ali Raja (14) and Shae Gowler (12) - fought at the Vulcan ABC show and both won handsomely on points.

Buzzing with confidence after his impressive win two weeks ago, Raja took on Codie McFarlane from the Titans Boxing Club in Sheffield in a 54kg contest.

It took him a round to work his stocky, aggressive opponent out, but Raja found his range in the second and dominated the last two rounds with flurries of long range uppercuts.

Gowler was up against Jack Jones from Scunthorpe BC in a 36kg contest and boxed his socks off in all three rounds. His work-rate was relentless and he dominated every round with better skills, aggression and stamina to gain a well deserved unanimous verdict.

Also dominant for the city club was 11 year-old Aamir Shirazi in a 31kg skills bout against tough local lad Jayden Merill from the Tom Hill BC.

Head coach Chris Baker said: “They all did themselves and the club proud.”