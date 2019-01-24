Police boys pack a punch in Birmingham

There was a terrific start to 2019 for Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club at the weekend.

They had three fighters in action at the Hi Tech ABC show in Birmingham and all three picked up convincing points wins against home fighters.

First up was 11 year-old Aamir Shirazi from Bretton. He boxed Muhammad Al Harbi at 31kg and controlled all three rounds against a much more experienced fighter.

Club coach Chris Baker said: “Aamir looked awesome with his switch hitting. He produced some great combinations on the inside and countered with trigger attacks. This really was a skilful win from our little lad. “

Next up was 19 year-old Imran Aref from Peterborough. He boxed undefeated Muhammed Usama at 65kg and won a real crowd-pleasing all-action contest with the cleaner long shots and great counter punching to the body.

Last up was Brian Lawless (19) from Dogsthorpe. He boxed Sahill Khan at 76kg and the home fighter came out with all guns blazing.

But Lawless quickly slowed him down with his strength and punching power, dominating each round with quality straight shots on the way in and then crunching body shots.