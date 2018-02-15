Police boys lay down the law in weekend shows

Three city boxers turned in top performances for the Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club over the weekend.

Shae Gowler (12), from Fletton, was an impressive winner at a show in Northampton while Connor Dane (14), from Newborough, and Jelisej Zaicevs (20), from West Town, did the business in London.

Pictured at the Northampton show are from the left, back, Imran Aref, coach Paul Goode, coach Leighton Morgan, dad Jack Gowler, front, Shea Gowler and Blue Gowler.

Gowler boxed home fighter Niall Tee at the Far Cotton Boxing Club show in Northampton and dominated every round, working particularly well on the inside.

Imran Aref (18), from Millfield, also fought for the Peterborough Police club on the Friday night show and his punch-up with Kai Church from the promoting club was an all-action crowd-pleaser with Church just nicking the points decision.

Aref was hampered by a shoulder injury but battled on regardless and coach Paul Goode said he was very proud of Aref’s gutsy performance.

Dane and Zaicevs starred at the Northolt ABC show in London on Saturday night.

Dane, with dad Mark in his corner, did everything right against home fighter Bradley Blake in a 56kg bout.

He clearly won the first round with some sharp and precise shots to the head and body and controlled the second as well.

And despite having worked his socks off in the first two rounds he still had enough energy left to finish strongly and take a clear points victory.

Zaicevs also fought a home boy, Emanuel Ashong, a really strong-looking 69kg boxer, in the last bout of the night.

Zaicevs has a low unorthodox style and proved a difficult target for Ashong to find. He landed clean hard blows in the second and the doctor twice had to take a look at a cut to Ashong’s eye.

The bout continued but Zaicevs was relentless in his attack and took a fantastic unanimous points win with the best performance of his career so far.

Proud coach Chris Baker said: “This is what it’s all about, coaches working hard with their boxers and the boxers delivering.”

Imraan Shirazi (12) also boxed at the Northolt show but was pipped on points by Jimmy Doherty, a well-schooled West Ham southpaw, in a 35kg bout.

Both boys showed off classy boxing skills and there was nothing in it after three entertaining rounds.

Unfortunately Shirazi just missed out on a split decision.