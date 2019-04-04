Peterborough Police fighters pack a punch

It was a great weekend for the Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club as they chalked up four wins from five fights.

Connor Dane and Danish Asif.

Connor Dane and Danish Asif flew the flag at the Arnold School of Boxing show in Nottingham and both celebrated comfortable points wins.

Dane (16) from Newborough won every round against Vorne Wrenn from Bennys ABC at 57kg with his aggressive combination punching while Asif (17) from Peterborough was also the dominant force against James Orange from the home club in a 65kg bout.

Asif won every round with his impressive footwork skills and counter punching.

Orange was the aggressor but Asif picked him off every time he came forward.

Patrick Connors (10) from Paston was another Peterborough Police fighter to come out on top in every round when he fought home fighter Westley Smith at 36kg in his first skills bout at the Ernie’s ABC show in Chatteris on Saturday night.

The city club had three lads out on Saturday night at the Whitby ABC annual dinner show at the Whitby Pavilion and two of them enjoyed unanimous points wins against home fighters.

First up was 13 year-old Shae Gowler against Tyler Thorpe in a 37kg match.

Gowler was sharper, more accurate and worked harder and had Thorpe under pressure throughout.

Alfie Baker (12) from Stanground boxed local favourite Jake McConnell at 55kg and inflicted a first defeat on a boxer who’d recently smashed last year’s national champion.

Baker dominated from the first bell, quickly finding his range and connecting with quality shots . He went on to control the pace of the fight for an easy win and boost his confidence for the National Schoolboy Championships later this month.

Brian Lawless (20y) from Welland just came up short on points in a toe-to-toe 77kg punch-up against Sheldon Hegarty.

The Peterborough Police club have a home show on Saturday (April 6) at the Queen Katharine Academy, Peterborough. Doors open at 3pm and it’s £5 admission for adults and £3 for under 16 year-olds. It promises to be an action-packed afternoon of boxing featuring 16 bouts of local talent.