O’Hara takes fighter of the night prize at Vic’s Gym

A sell-out crowd of 300 turned up for a white collar boxing show promoted by Kevin Sanders at Vic’s Gym at Hampton on Saturday night.

It was Sanders first venture into white collar boxing - he is a former professional trainer and promoter - and he was pleased with the way it went.

Dale Melville (red) stopped Steve Sandsbury.

All 12 fighters taking part in the six bouts were from the Kevin Sanders Boxing & Fitness Gym.

Results were:

Leigh Jarvis stopped Rob Reinaldo 4th rd.

Dale Melville beat Steve Sandsbury KO 3rd.

Jack McCulloch takes one on the chin from Danny Norton.

Luke O’Hara (fighter of the night) beat Darren Grant pts.

Lee Stevenson beat Christian Cook pts.

Danny Norton beat Jack McCulloch ret 2nd

Darius Jokimaitis beat Luke Bulpin pts.

Next show coming up at the venue will be a ‘Peterborough Championship’ on July 7.

That will be between a team from Sanders gym fighting against a team from Vic’s Gym.