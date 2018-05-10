NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Shae just misses out

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club youngster Shae Gowler was pipped on points in a big national championship fight at the weekend.

The 12 year-old Fletton fighter boxed in the pre-quarter-finals of the National Schoolboy Championships in King’s Lynn and narrowly lost on points to Zayan Sadiq.

A cracking action-packed contest saw Gowler comfortably win the exchanges on the inside but he got picked off on the way in by a taller opponent.

His coach Chris Baker said: “Shae performed really well. This was a great learning experience at a very high standard of schoolboy championship boxing. Shae did himself and the club proud. He really left everything inside that ring which is all I can ask for.”