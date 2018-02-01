King Khan rules with a first round stoppage

Have your say

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club had two winners at the Cambs Police Show in St Ives on Friday night.

The first to taste success was 15 year-old Jaan’sher Raja from West Town.

Shae Gowler (left) after his bout.

He took a big step up in class to face a far more experienced fighter in J. Farrow from Harwich ABC but came through his toughest test to date with flying colours.

He dominated all three rounds to win unanimously on points, controlling the contest with some awesome long shots.

Delighted club coach Chris Baker said: “The Harwich lad just couldn’t get near him. Jaan’sher showed his class boxing off the front and back foot. I was so pleased with this win as his opponent had over 15 fights. It was a gamble that paid off!”

The second win came from 16 year-old Muhammad Khan from Millfield and his bout against Kamran Mohammad from the Jawaid Khaliq BA in Nottingham didn’t even last a round.

Khan forced his opponent to take two standing counts before the referee stopped the contest.

“Muhammad really did step it up in there,” said Baker.

“He produced some awesome work on the inside with some fantastic uppercut combinations.

“There’ll be no stopping him now.”

Two other Peterborough lads got a slice of the action but both were beaten.

Shae Gowler (12) from Fletton lost on a split decision against a much more experienced opponent in Matt Page from Norwich City ABC.

The bout could have gone either way and Gowler showed his skilful work on the front foot and displayed some powerful body punching.

Gowler received the best runner-up of the night trophy.

In the battle of the big lads Peterborough’s Rich Ellison lost on points in the top-of-the-bill fight to a huge heavyweight from Notts Trent Uni ABC.

“We didn’t get the win,” said Baker, “but Rich showed great heart and determination for just getting in there against a man mountain.”

The Peterborough Police club are currently on the lookout for a gym/kit sponsor.

Any companies interested in having their logo on the club kit travelling all over the country and into Europe should contact Chris Baker on 07921095122.