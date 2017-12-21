King Khan rules as Police club fighters show off their skills

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club hosted a Christmas cracker of a show at the city’s Queen Catherine Academy in Walton on Saturday.

Head coach Chris Baker and his wife Vicki, who is also a coach at the club, put together a 13-bout show and 11 of the contests featured boxers from their club.

Fighter of the night Muhammed Khan with sbow sponsor Steve Pinning.

And six of them emerged with impressive victories as the club showcased the emerging talent coming through their ranks.

Exciting 10 year-old Aamir Shirazi, their youngest fighter, got proceedings off to a fantastic start in a 30kg bout when he outpointed former clubmate John Doe, who now boxes for Sparta ABC in March.

Shirazi, nicknamed the ‘Pocket Rocket’, put on a dazzling display of boxing and cheekily performed an Ali shuffle in the final round.

His speed and workrate proved too much for Doe, who he peppered with clean shots for three rounds.

The Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighters at their annual show on Saturday night.

Next up was 11 year-old Alfie Baker, son of Chris and Vicki, and he too turned in a polished performance.

Despite fighting a boy a year older - Mason Birchell from Warley ABC - in a 53kg contest, Baker dominated all three rounds. He connected with crunching shots to the head and body and forced Birchell to take a standing count of eight in the first round with his non-stop aggression.

Shae Gowler, another 11 year-old, kept the host club’s winning run going with a points success against Queintin Doran from March ABC in a 34kg contest.

There was nothing to choose between the two in the first round but Gowler then upped the pace to outbox his opponent in the second and third rounds.

Aamir Shirazi with his dad and coach Akif Shirazi.

The fourth Peterborough Police win of the evening went to 15 year-old Connor Dane who took on Tommy Mcllavney from Corby Olympic ABC in a 55kg bout.

Dane was more aggressive and he worked his opponent from all angles to score with great head and body shots for a comfortable points win.

Jaan’sher Raja (15) then extended his record to five wins out of six by outpointing Jorden Gosling from St Osyth ABC in a 53kg match-up.

This was a tough bout for Raja against an aggressive front-foot boxer but he kept his composure and used his height and reach advantage to good effect.

Win number six for Peterborough Police came from 16 year-old Muhammed Khan, who deservedly picked up the fighter of the night prize as well.

He fought a strong Asim Shazad from Nottingham’s Jawaid Khaliq Boxing Club in a thrilling 60kg contest.

It was an action-packed toe-to-toe scrap in which Shazad threw loads of swinging big shots. But Khan took the shots well and responded with the much cleaner punches to nick the points verdict.

There were also solid performances from Imraan Shirazi (12) and Kasper Kozak (15) from the host club but they lost by narrow margins against experienced boxers. The decisions could have gone either way.

Completing the action for Peterborough Police were Danny Coupe, Mohammed Saian and Jelisejs Zaicevs but the local lads didn’t get the decisions they wanted.

Head coach Baker said: “All of our boxers put on a really good show and can be proud of their performances - win or lose. We showed tonight we have a good breed of talented boxers coming through.

” I would like to say a massive thank-you to the show sponsor Steven Pinning for making it all possible.”