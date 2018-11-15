Khalid suffers his first defeat

Fazan Khalid’s brilliant start to his boxing career came to an end at the weekend.

The 17 year-old Top Yard School of Boxing fighter boxed in the quarter-finals of the NABGC (National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs) Championships in Surrey and was looking to extend his perfect record to 10 wins.

But his opponent, Charlie Cousins, the Sussex Under 60kg champion from East Grinstead Boxing Club, came into the contest for his 39th bout.

And experience ultimately proved a winner over the three rounds.

Khalid never gave up trying and pushed Cousins until the final bell but he lost two of the three rounds in what was a very competitive bout.

In the first two rounds Cousins used his superior reach and nifty footwork well to frustrate Khalid.

The Peterborough boxer came on strong in the final round to close the gap but Cousins had done enough for victory.

Khalid’s coach Hamad Javed said: “Despite the loss this was a great learning fight for Fazan who will ultimately benefiit massively from the bout.”

Khalid will look to bounce back to winning ways on his club’s home show on December 2 at the Gladstone Park Community Centre (1pm start).