Khalid keeps on winning to make it a magnificent seven

There were some thrilling punch-ups at the Gladstone Community Centre on Sunday afternoon as the city’s Top Yard School of Boxing staged another successful amateur show.

Following on from the success of their first show in November, Peterborough’s newest boxing club put on another 12-bout bonanza with local fighters involved in every contest. Over 300 people witnessed the action.

Adam Iftikhar with opponent Frankie Cutmore.

Fazan Khalid was one of Top Yard’s most popular winners. He took his unbeaten six-fight record into the ring against tough customer Connor Brazil, a more experienced southpaw from March ABC, and knew it would be tough.

After making a cautious start against his awkward opponent, Khalid settled into his stride and landed some good right-hand and left hook combinations.

Brazil had some good success with body shots but left himself open to great counters by Khalid.

Khalid finished the bout very strongly, forcing Brazil to take two standing counts and he won the contest on a split decision.

Amaan Nadim and Rico Cheed starred in the best bout of the night sponsored by Insure 4 Sure.

Amaan Nadim’s rematch with Rico Cheed from Warley was voted the Insure 4 Sure fight of the night.

The Top Yard boxer won their first battle on a split decision in December and again he boxed well. But this time it was Cheed who nicked a very tight decision.

JunaydAli was another Top Yard fighter involved in a rematch. He boxed Tom Browning from Billericay for a second time, having only just beaten him on a split decision a few weeks ago.

Again Ali seemed to do everything right and his corner thought he’d done enough. But this time another split decision went against him.

Hasnain Hussain got his career off to a winning start.

Young Saif Ali picked up his first win for Top Yard to land the Quality Fruit & Veg best boxer of the night award.

He has grown in confidence in recent months and outboxed his opponent in all three rounds. He listened well to instructions and stayed out of trouble to take a unanimous verdict.

Hasnain Hussain got his career off to a winning start when using his reach advantage to good effect to unanimously outpoint Ryan Duffle from Kingfisher ABC.

Adam Iftikar was another Top Yard boxer making his ring debut. He was up against Frankie Cutmore from Billericay and although he looked very strong to start with he tired in the final round to allow Cutmore to take a close decision.

Saif Ali with the Quality Fruit & Veg best boxer of the night trophy.

In the show closer there was yet another Top Yard debutant in the shape of light-heavyweight Hasnain Ahmed. He took on Ryan Butler from Rotherham Boxing Club, who was having his fifth bout and experience told in the end.

Ahmed started off well and caught Butler with some heavy shots but Butler finished a crowd-pleasing contest the stronger of the two to take the unanimous decision.

Top Yard youngsters Fazaan Hussain and Mohammed Tayyib both caught the eye in skills bouts.

Junayd Ali and Tom Browning with the sponsor from Yaxley Wines.

Mohammed Tayyib with sponsors from Tennant Find.

Fazaan Hussain with opponent Oakley Hill.