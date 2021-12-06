Jordan Gill’s European title fight is off, but he will still be in action in Liverpool this weekend
Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill’s European featherweight title fight in Liverpool this Saturday (December 11) is off.
Champion Karim Guerfi pulled out due to illness and the fight is now likely to be rescheduled for 2022.
Gill will still be in action at the M & S Bank Arena against an as yet identified opponent.
Gill said: “I wish Karim all the best and hopefully we can get the fight on in 2022.
“I will still be fighting in Liverpool and my focus is to put on a show for all my supporters.”
Gill is a supporting act on the Conor Benn v Chris Algieri WBA Continental Welterweight fight with all fights live on the DAZN Boxing channel.
The 27-year-old Peterborough United fan has a professional record of 26 wins and one defeat in 27 bouts.