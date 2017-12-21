It’s top marks for Top Yard

Have your say

The city’s newest boxing club, the Top Yard School of Boxing, had two boxers in action at the Peterborough Police show and both were victorious.

Amaan Nadeem and Junayd Ali both fought boxers from Warley ABC and both won on points.

Ali was up against Nathan Cadman and fought brilliantly despite suffering from flu all week.

He boxed at long range and displayed impressive skills and great footwork.

He never let his opponent settle and landed his combinations at will to claim a unanimous points decision.

Nadeem fought Rico Cheed and had to dig deep for his majority points win, showing great courage to overcome a bad start. He began slowly and lost the first round but came back strongly to nick the second round.

He then needed a big last round to convince the judges and he produced it in style.

He outclassed his opponent with powerful combinations and displayed a greater desire to win.

It was a great scrap for the neutral with plenty of heavy and crisp shots being landed throughout.