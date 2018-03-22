It’s a knockout start for Genovese

Salvatore Genovese made a stunning debut for Whittlesey Amateur Boxing Club at a show in Doncaster last week.

The 35 year-old heavyweight took on home favourite Bradley Cousins and despite being 13 years older and giving away 4kg in weight, he came away with a knockout win.

Presley Riley has done well in skills bouts.

It was Genovese’s sixth bout but his first for Whittlesey ABC and he finished it in the third round with a thumping overhand right that sent Cousins crashing to the canvas. It was Cousins ninth bout.

“It was a very scary knockout,” said Whittlesey coach Gary Morris. “The medics were called in to treat Bradley who was out cold for about two minutes.”

Whittlesey ABC are still desperate for funding and are continuing to train in a disused barn at Coates. But they are carrying on regardless.

They are now fully registered with England Boxing and have seven carded boxers - most of whom should be in action when the club hold their own show at Childers in Whittlesey on May 19.

One of those is likely to be 11-year-old Presley Riley who has impressed in skills bouts recently at shows in Chatteris and St Ives.