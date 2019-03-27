International success for Peterborough Police boxer Davies

Four members of the Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club were on international duty at the weekend.

William Harty, Jaan’sher Raja, Domenico Ciani and Ryan Davies were in the National Police/Army select team that travelled tothe Channel Islands to box against a Guernsey select team.

William Harty was unlucky to lose out on a split decision.

Harty, a 13 year-old from Paston, was first up and he boxed Rio Gaudion in a 39kg match on what was his ring debut.

Harty gave a display of quality boxing using his height and reach advantage well and scored with plenty of crisp long shots. But he was unlucky to lose on a split points decision.

And it was a similar story for 16 year-old Raja from West Town. The Police camp thought Raja dominated all three rounds in a 57kg contest against Charlie Watson but the judges thought otherwise and gave the points decision to Watson.

Ciani (16) from Stanground then became the third Peterborough fighter to miss out on a split decision after boxing really well against Luke Robert at 70kg.

Jaan'sher Raja in action in Guernsey.

Davies (19) from Yaxley decided not to leave the decision in his contest to the judges and stopped opponent Rob Brehaut in the second round with a powerful display of punching to the head and body.

Peterborough Police head coach Chris Baker said: “It was a fantastic experience for the lads to box for the National Police team and they all gave great performances.”

Peterborough Police also had two fighters in action at the Eastgate ABC dinner show in Suffolk.

Rushaan Raja (11) from Dogsthorpe made it three wins out of three when beating home fighter Archie Moore at 31kg with a skilful display of counter-punching. Raja dominated all three rounds making his opponent miss with quality footwork then punishing him with great counter-punches.

The National Police team in Guernsey.

Brian Lawless (20) from Dogsthorpe took his winning streak to five fights when outpointing Josh Kozac at 76kg.