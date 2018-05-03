Impressive wins for the Police punchers

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club pair Aamir Shirazi and Artur Tomasevic were impressive winners at the Top Yard show at Peterborough Regional College on Sunday afternoon.

‘Pocket Rocket’ Shirazi (11) dazzled the crowd with his speed and aggression as he achieved the best win of his career so far.

He was up against a well-schooled 30kg fighter in the shape of Tyler Redden boxing out of Frankie Gavin’s Ringside Gym in Birmingham, and a tough scrap was expected.

But Shirazi’s workrate and footwork were far too much for Redden and he won all three rounds.

The little showman from Bretton also finished off in the third round with his signature ‘Ali Shuffle’ to entertain the crowd.

Shirazi’s older brother Imraan (12) also boxed in St Neots the day before in a 35.5kg Eastern Counties final, but didn’t get the decision in a too-close-to-call contest.

Tomasevic (18) stepped into the ring after a 14-month break. He returned for his first bout as a senior and boxed Salvatore Genovese from Whittlesey Boxing Club in a heavyweight 88kg contest.

Tomasevic showed no signs of ring-rust and put in a solid performance, using his long range to pin Genovese on the ropes in all three rounds.

Both boxers put in bags of effort with Tomasevic taking a unanimous points win after using his reach advantage to good effecr and working well with heavy shots to the body.

Police coach Chris Baker said: “This was a great performance and win from a very talented young heavyweight who has been out of the ring for a long time. Now he’s back there will be much more to come from this young man!”

Also boxing on the Top Yard bill on Sunday were the three Raja cousins. Rushaan (10) and Shahroz (11) both boxed in skills contests and did well.

Ali Raja (13) made his ring debut against Mark Harris from Earnies Boxing Club in Chatteris in a 53kg contest.

Raja started strongly, boxing to instruction and using his long range to take the first round.

But Harris’s workrate and stamina in the second and third proved a bit too much for Raja.

Baker said: “This was a gamble as Raja had not had any skills bouts, but he showed that he was up for the challenge and more than ready to compete at this level.”