Impressive win for Lawless

Two Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighters were in action at the annual Army v Police show held at the Spalding Exhibition Centre on Saturday night.

The event is organised by the Police Boxing Association and Spalding Round Table and guest of honour was former world super-middleweight champion Steve Collins.

First up for the city club was 18 year-old Imran Aref, who boxed Harry Condon from the Army team at 65kg.

It was an action-packed contest with Condon certainly winning the first round and Aref easily winning the third. The second was tight and the decision could have gone either way. Unfortunately for Aref it went against him.

Brian Lawless (19) was the second Peterborough man in action and he picked up an impressive points win against Aiden Cope from the Cambs University team who was representing the Army.

Lawless used his skill and strength to dominate each round, quickly finding his range with quality straight shots before opening up in the second and third rounds with great combinations to the head and body.