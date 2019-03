Professional boxing returned to Peterborough with a bang last night (March 2) - thanks to Jordan ‘The Thrill’ Gill.

The 24-year-old featherweight from Chatteris topped the Matchroom bill at the East of England Arena in a fight against Emmanuel Dominguez for the WBA International belt and he stopped the Mexican in the third round.

Jordan Gill celebrates with his team. Picture: Dave Thompson/Matchroom

That made it a perfect 24 wins from 24 bouts for the former Commonwealth champion and he’s now looking for a European title fight next.

The win earned Gill a WBA top 15 spot and he now wants to make another step-up in class, targeting a fight with Kiko Martinez for the European belt.

Gill displayed his classy skills from the opening bell, switching his hooks from head to body, and then slipping out of range with his smooth footwork.

There was more spite in Gill’s work in the second round as Dominguez was wobbled by a fierce flurry of punches, and then lurched around the ring after being caught by a crisp shot before the bell.

Jordan Gill after winning the WBA International featherweight title. Picture: Dave Thompson/Matchroom

Gill then finished the fight in the third, quickly blasting Dominguez to the canvas, and he was bundled over again as the home favourite sensed the end was near.

With Dominguez struggling to stay upright, Gill sent him back to his knees, and the referee stepped in after another barrage of shots.

Gill sold over 900 tickets hoimself for the fight and said afterwards: “I think I’ve put Peterborough back on the boxing map. I’d like to thank everyoine for coming and hope to be fighting here again.

“I really enjoyed the fight. I know that if I hit someone with these gloves I’ll put them away.

“I turned pro at 18 and I’m 24 now so I’m coming into my prime.”