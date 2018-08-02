Gill out to thrill TV audience again

Rising star Jordan Gill keeps busy while awaiting a title shot with a testing eight-rounder against hard-hitting Hungarian David Berna on Saturday night.

Gill (24) will be making another appearance on a live Sky Sports show - this time at the Cardiff Ice Arena on the undercard to the Joe Cordina v Sean Dodd Commonwealth lightweight title fight.

He goes into the fight with an impeccable 20-bout record and on the back of two polished TV performances - points wins against Jason Cunningham in February and Carl McDonald in May.

His fight against Cunningham was billed as a British title eliminator and it can’t be too long before the Chatteris puncher gets a crack at a title, either British or Commonwealth.

Berna (27), from Budapest, has had 20 bouts and only one has gone the distance. Of his 16 wins, 15 have come by knockout while his four defeats were all knockouts.