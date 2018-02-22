Gill aiming to secure a shot at British belt

Have your say

Jordan Gill can secure a British featherweight title fight this weekend.

The 23 year-old unbeaten Chatteris fighter takes on Jason Cunningham in an eliminator for the British belt at Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, on Sunday February 25, live on Sky Sports.

And victory over the former Commonwealth champion will put him in line to face British title holder Ryan Walsh.

Gill, unbeaten in 18 pro bouts, said: “I am ecstatic about the fight, I can’t wait.

“This is a huge opportunity for me. It is going to be a real special night for me.

“I want to be fighting regularly and I want to be in big fights, that’s what every boxer goes into the sport for.

“This year I’m looking at all the top guys in Britain, and they know it.

“I am going into the fight in great shape and am feeling good about it.

“Hopefully plenty of local fans will travel up for the fight. The support for me in the past has been unbelievable and makes a real difference.”

Cunningham, from Doncaster, has a record of 23 wins from 27 fights.

He lost his last fight in October when defending his Commonwealth title.

He was stopped in six rounds by Watford’s Reece Bellotti after being floored by a big right hook to the head in the fifth round.

He is also a former English bantamweight and International Masters flyweight champion.