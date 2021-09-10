Eastern Counties Schools titles for young fighters from the Peterborough Police Club
Peterborough Police Club boxers Reggie Baker and Aamir Shirazi won Eastern Counties Schools titles in Billericay on Sunday (September 5).
Baker (12) delivered a classy display against Lewis Smith from the Allcomers Club.
Baker was light on his toes, and, combined with his sharp hands, he really put his responsive boxing together superbly. His quality display led to a comfortable points win in the under 36kg category.
Shirazi (14) competed at under 40kg level and met a tough, game fighter in Christopher Foster from the city’s Top Yard Club.
But Shirazi he put on a skills clinic without ever getting out of second gear to win easily on points.
The pair have now qualified for the next stage of the competition at Smokey’s Boxing Club in Tilbury this weekend.
Mason Stevenson (12) was another police boxer in action in Billericay in the under 38kg event, but nerves on the big occasion meant he didn’t show his best form.
Clubmates Shae Gowler and Osker Stocks took part in an event at Eastgate ABC in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday.
Stocks was in action in a ‘skills’ event and dominated his opponent from Sudbury with great footwork and power shots. Gowler lost his ‘fencing’ contest on points to another Sudbury fighter.
Police chief Chris Baker said: “I was pleased with our performances over the weekend. We are a small club, but have a strong, well-oiled team including coaches Vicki Baker, Paul Goode and Damien Stocks.”