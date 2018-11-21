Double delight for the Ali brothers

It was a great weekend for the Ali brothers from the city’s Top Yard School of Boxing.

On Friday night, Junayd Ali (16) boxed Owen Shaw from Langwith Boxing Club at a show in Mansfield and picked up a unanimous points win.

Mustafa Rafiq, coach Omar Shaheen and Saif Ali.

Junayd boxed well from the outset, keeping his opponent at distance and landing with sharp combinations throughout.

He controlled the pace and was more aggressive than usual and edged out Shaw in all three rounds.

Junayd’s younger brother Saif Ali (12) also won on points fighting in Skegness on Saturday.

He was up against Paul Smith from Skegness ABC and was very impressive. He displayed a lot more confidence than usual, which got him off a great start.

He built on that, pushing Smith onto the back foot and not giving him any room to work. Saif kept up the pressure for all three rounds and used his feints well to set up great combinations. This was his best performance to date.

At the same show, Top Yard’s Mustafa Rafiq boxed Mackenzie Flannery from Imps Boxing and was in no mood to hang about. He pounced on Mackenzie from the very first bell and kept up the pressure before forcing the referee to stop the contest in his favour in the second round.