Devon delight for young Police fighter

City boxer Shae Gowler made his long trip to Devon at the weekend for a warm-up fight a very worthwhile journey.

The 12 year-old from Fletton, who represents Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club in the pre-quarter-finals of the National Schoolboy Championships early next month, boxed in Barnstaple on the Barum ABC show on Saturday night.

He took on a much more experienced opponent - home fighter Jackson Passmore - in a 34kg match and emerged a convincing points winner to boost confidence ahead of his championship bout in King’s Lynn on May 5.

His coach Chris Baker said: “Shae dominated from the first bell to the last. I was very impressed with him. To be honest I took a gamble with this bout as Jackson had double the experience, but what a pay-off!”

Also in action in Devon was senior club member Daniel Meins.

He boxed local favourite Jordan Jones in a top-of-the-bill 69kg bout and played his part in a thrilling show-closer.

After three rounds of quality boxing the decision could have gone either way. It was close but Meins just missed out on a split decision.

“We lost but I was so very proud of Dan,” said Baker. “He awlays gives it everything and is a delight to corner and train. He just loves to compete in the ring.”

Two more Peterborough Police members fought in skills bouts.

Rushaan Raja (10) displayed plenty of quality against local lad Harvey Roach while Hannah May Anderson (14), a Borough Rugby Club player, also impressed against Nikki Patterson.

Anderson occupied the centre of the ring and controlled the fight on the front foot with great aggression and long shots to keep her opponent at bay.

Also on Saturday night, the Peterborough Police club had two boxers in action at Smokeys annual show in Kent.

First up was ‘pocket rocket’ Aamir Shirazi (11) from Bretton and he looked to have done more than enough to win against Billy Lewis.

He never stopped working and landed the cleaner shots but Lewis got the nod on a split decision.

Imran Aref (18) was up against a tough local fighter in the shape of Dylan Benford and didn’t quite do enough for victory. He lost out on points.