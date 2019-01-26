Commonwealth champion Jordan Gill to box in Peterborough

Have your say

Professional boxing returns to Peterbvorough in March with Jordan Gill from Chatteris topping the bill.

The show will be at the East of England Arena on March 2 when Gill will be the headline act.

Gill, aged 24, won the Commonwealth featherweight title in his last fight last year and has a perfect record of 22 wins from 22 professional contests.

Gill announced on Twitter this afternoon: “Pleased to announce my homecoming fight March 2nd at Peterborough Arena, headlining live on Sky Sports! Huge international title fight. Full details announced next week.”