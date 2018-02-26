BRITISH TITLE ELIMINATOR: Gill ‘The Thrill’ stars in live TV bout

Jordan Gill lined himself up for a British title fight with a cracking win in Manchester last night (February 25).

The 23 year-old unbeaten featherweight prospect from Chatteris dominated his British title eliminator against former Commonwealth champion Jason Cunningham at the Warehouse Hotel to win a 10-round thriller shown live on Sky Sports.

The victory extended Gill’s winning run to 19 contests. Cunningham had a record of five wins from 23 bouts.

The first couple of rounds began in a cagey fashion and Gill became marked up around his left eye.

The fight spring into action in the fourth when a perfectly timed uppercut put Cunningham on the canvas.

Cunningham recovered well in the fifth though, but Gill was still producing the cleaner work.

A straight right hand followed by a right hook sent Cunningham crashing to the floor for the second time in the sixth session.

Gill followed up with a number of devastating uppercuts and hooks but his opponent stood firm to see out the round.

Despite looking a beaten man, Cunningham dug deep and took over the contest as it came to a close.

Having already been injured, Gill’s eye became severely damaged in the last round under relentless pressure.

The onslaught came too late for Cunningham, however, and Gill took the victory on all three judges’ scorecards by margins of 98-91, 97-92 and 98-90.

Gill’s trainer Dave Coldwell said: “I know it was squeaky bum time in the last round, but Jordan has stepped up against a tough fighter.

“Jordan switched off, got tired and made a few mistakes in the final round, but I can easily forgive him for that and he’ll definitely learn from it.

“Jordan is one of the most dedicated kids you’ll ever meet and he has the discipline to go with it. He can also fight and he showed everyone that tonight.”

The British title is currently held by Norfolk fighter Ryan Walsh while Gill could also be a contender for the Commonwealth crown which belongs to Reece Bellotti.