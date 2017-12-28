ACADEMY: Boxing is taking off in city schools

More and more city schools - primary and secondary - are adding boxing to their curriculum and the Kevin Sanders Boxing Academy is benefitting.

The Academy, now based at Alfric Square, Woodston, provides a six-week introductory course to the sport and it’s proving to be a big hit.

“We’re getting busier by the day,” said Sanders, the former world champion trainer who looked after Nigel Benn in his heyday.

“Our course teaches children all the basics - how to skip, how to wrap their hands, how to punch a bag and how to work on the pads. And, most importantly, we teach them the behavioural structures that go with the sport.

“All our coaches are qualified coaches - I wouldn’t have it any other way - and they take time out to talk to the children to make sure they get the best out of it.”

Lawrence Sanders (28), Kevin’s son, is manager of the gym and among his team of coaches is former world karate champion Clifton Findley. The gym is open seven days a week and anybody interested in joining - either to take up boxing or just to keep fit through boxing training - should contact Kevin Sanders on 07872 601467.