Peterborough Police ABC coaches and boxers pictured fom the left are Imran Aref, Mark Dane, Brian Lawless and Paul Goode. Impressive win for Peterborough Police fighter Lawless Two Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighters were in action at the annual Army v Police show held at the Spalding Exhibition Centre on Saturday. The Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club were successful in a Tesco token drop held over the Christmas period. They were up against two other community groups and received the most tokens dropped in Tesco stores throughout Peterborough. They received �4,000 which will help to buy much needed equipment within the club. Pictured with club boxers at one of the under 10 sessions, are coaches Chris Baker and Charlotte Fountain and organiser of the project Andy Anderson.