Yaxley-based star Nicky Brett has won through to the second round of the World indoor bowls singles at the Potters Resort in Norfolk.

He defeated England qualifier Andy Squire 9-3, 6-4 and could now face six-times champion Alex Marshall, from Scotland, next Thursday afternoon for a place in the quarter-finals.

Brett has already reached the final of the pairs event with Greg Harlow. They will face Marshall and Paul Foster next Monday (January 21, 1pm)