The Parkway club win one big match but then lose another

After taking another step closer to the Bowls England Top Club finals at Leamington next month, Parkway’s hopes of reaching Skegness for the first time in the Durham Centenary Trophy, the English Bowling Federation’s national club championship, were dashed by arch rivals and defending champions Warboys three days later.

Parkway reached the group final stage of the Top Club with a 4-1 defeat of Northampton West End which means they are just two wins away from making it through to the national finals.

Paul Dalliday lost the four-bowl singles to current England champion Jamie Walker, but Neil Wright (two-bowl singles), Brian Martin and Tristan Morton (pairs), Stuart Popple, Simon Law, Ean Morton (triples) and Trevor Collins, Tony Scarr, James Harford and Mike Robertson (fours) all registered victories to set up a match away to another Northampton club, in Kingsthorpe.

Warboys were quick out of the blocks in the southern section final of the Durham Centenary Trophy at Parkway on Sunday and never looked in danger of surrendering that early advantage, winning 98-72 to make the final for the third time in five years.

Rink honours were shared at two apiece, but it was only late on that the rinks of Mike Robertson and Simon Law edged in front, by which time Warboys had a comfortable cushion, with Nicky Brett and Ed Elmore well in charge against Jeff Newson and Tristan Morton respectively.

Parkway will be hoping to qualify for next year’s competition tonight when they meet Blackstones in the final of the Northants Bowling Federation’s Dan Duffy Trophy at Whittlesey Manor.

RESULT

DURHAM CENTENARY TROPHY

Parkway 72, Warboys 98 (Parkway rinks first):

Paul Dalliday, James Harford, Simon Law 24, Ross Martin, Joe Randall, Rob Elmore 22.

Brian Martin, Lee Welsford, Tristan Morton 10, Phil Swannell, Simon Leader, Ed Elmore 26.

Stuart & Pat Reynolds, Mike Robertson 24, Steve Farrant, Tom Swannell, Lewis Baker 21.

Chloe Brett, Richard Stevens, Nicky Brett 29, Neil Wright, Tony Scarr, Jeff Newson 14.

HUNTS FINALS

Local bowlers booked places in next month’s Bowls England national championships at Leamington following the first part of the Hunts county finals played at Brampton in the rain on Friday.

Parkway pair Merisha McKernan and Sophie Morton, wife of former England international Tristan, qualified for the under 25 pairs with a 17-16 extra end victory over Sophie Purell and Lisa Haynes (Holywell cum Needingworth).

West Ward’s Jim Ruddy, Sean Fenlon, Brian Swann and Dick Noble claimed the men’s over 55 fours ticket with a 26-22 win against Willie Day’s Hemingford rink.

In the women’s equivalent, Andrea Rose’s Ramsey rink defeated Dina Barlow (St Ives) 21-12.

Simon Leader (Warboys) retained the men’s two-bowl singles title with a 17-15 victory against Tristan Morton (Parkway), although both had already qualified for Leamington.

The remainder of the Hunts finals are scheduled for Brampton this Sunday.

HUNTS FINALS

Women’s U25 pairs: Merisha McKernan & Sophie Morton (Parkway) bt Lisa Haynes & Sophie Purell (Holywell cum Needingworth( 17-16 (after extra end).

Men’s two-bowl singles: Simon Leader (Warboys) bt Tristan Morton (Parkway) 17-15.

Men’s O55 fours: Jim Ruddy, Sean Fenlon, Brian Swann, Dick Noble (West Ward) bt Hemingford (Willie Day) 26-22.

Women’s O55 fours: Ramsey (Andrea Rose) bt St Ives (Dina Barlow) 21-12.