The Parkway rink of Chloe Brett, Merisha McKernan, Sarah Newson and Catherine Popple reached the semi-finals of the national fours at the Bowls England finals at Leamington.

After victories over Hants (21-19), Warwicks (26-13), Wilts (16-15), Cumbria (21-16) and Oxfordshire (19-14), they were beaten 26-6 by a Kent rink containing three current internationals.