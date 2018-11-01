Spalding club have eight in England trials

Stamford-based Stephen Harris has been included in the England indoor junior international trial being held at Rugby Thornfield on Sunday, December 2.

Harris, who plays his outdoor bowls at the Blackstones club, has swapped Stamford indoors for the strong Spalding club this season, where he is teaming up with England senior regular Graham Smith.

Nicky Brett (left) with Huntingdon colleague Lewis Baker.

The strength of the Spalding club is illustrated by the fact that they have no fewer than eight players in three England trial teams.

Harris is joined in the junior trial by Jordan Philpott, while Smith, Martin Spencer, Matthew Orrey and Matt Whyers are all named in the senior trial squad.

On the women’s side, Ruby Hill and Chelsea Tomlin have been included in the England women’s senior trial also being held at Rugby Thornfield that same weekend.

Locally-based Nicky Brett and Huntingdon club colleague Lewis Baker are named in the England men’s senior trial, while Michelle Coleman, who plays outdoors for the Parkway club, is included in the England women’s senior trial representing St Neots.

n In the national competitions, Peterborough felt the full force of the powerful Spalding set-up in the opening round of the Egham Trophy, the mixed team club championship, losing 95-46, with Spalding now set to face Stamford who defeated Boston 92-84.

Meanwhile, the Stamford ladies were edged out 80-76 by Melton in the opening round of the Yetton Trophy, the women’s club championship.

n The Peterborough & District men’s senior team suffered a second successive defeat in the Cambs League when they were beaten 81-52 away to unbeaten March A, with the rink of Terry English the only winners.

Meanwhile, Whittlesey gained their second win of the season with an 84-54 victory over visiting City of Ely B to collect six of the ten points.

n The Peterborough & District Bowls League presentations are taking place tomorrow at the Parkway club with the dinner starting at 7pm.

n The Northants Women’s Bowling Federation are holding their annual general meeting at the Peterborough & District club next Wednesday starting at 7pm.