Singles success for Parkway pair at Whittlesey

Parkway pair Simon Law and Paul Dalliday have booked their places in the Bowls England national four-bowl singles championships at Leamington in August.

They defeated Harry Ward (Papworth) and Simon Leader (Warboys) 21-18 and 21-17 respectively in the semi-finals at Whittlesey Manor.

Parkway were unable to complete a clean sweep as defending champion Chloe Brett was beaten 15-21 by Sawtry’s Karen Leader in the women’s semi-finals and Catherine Popple lost 13-21 to Sophie Purell (Holywell cum Needingworth).

Also through to the Bowls England finals for a second year running is Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor) in the under 25 singles, having qualified in the play-offs along with Sawtry’s Toby Furzeland.

n After opening their Middleton Cup inter-county championship campaign with two defeats, Hunts men made it third time lucky when they defeated Suffolk 121-116 at Brampton.

Rink honours were shared at three apiece, with the Hunts winners being the rinks skipped by Mike Robertson, Ed Elmore and Stuart Popple.

Although collecting 16 points, Hunts still remain bottom of the section going into their final match away to Northants on July 7.

RESULT

MIDDLETON CUP

Hunts 121 (16), Suffolk 116 (6) – (Hunts rinks only):

Trevor Collins, Tom Swannell, James Harford, Mike Robertson won 23-12

Stuart Reynolds, Ross Martin, Lee Welsford, Ed Elmore won 22-14.

Rob Elmore, Trevor Murray, Simon Leader, Nicky Brett lost 14-28.

Brian Martin, Tony Scarr, Joe Randall, Stuart Popple won 33-10.

Matt Saunders, Tom Hall, Kieren Murray, Robbie Coleman lost 16-21.

Paul Dalliday, Lindsay Swannell, Peter Brown, Simon Law lost 13-21.

n Meanwhile, Michelle Coleman made a winning start as the new Hunts ladies team manager with a 39-34 victory away to Essex in the Walker Cup, the national inter-county double rinks competition.

The rink of Emma Thurston, Sarah Newson, Hannah Overton and Pat Reynolds won 21-17, while Catherine Popple’s quartet of Sophie Purell, Chloe Brett and Michelle Coleman edged home 18-17.

n Parkway are through to the third round of the Bowls England national men’s Top Club event following a 3-2 defeat of Warboys.

There were wins for Neil Wright in the two-bowl singles against Phil Swannell; Brian Martin and Tristan Morton in the pairs against Steve Farrant and Lindsay Swannell and James Harford, Simon Law and Stuart Popple in the triples against Ross Martin, Rob Elmore and Nicky Brett.

Paul Dalliday was beaten in the four-bowl singles by Simon Leader, who avenged his defeat in the county singles semi-finals, and Howard Shipp, Trevor Collins, Tony Scarr and Mike Robertson lost in the fours to Richard Stevens, Ian McWhinney, Joe Randall and Lewis Baker.

Parkway will face arch rivals Warboys again next month for a place in the Durham Centenary Trophy final at Skegness in August.

The city side, hoping to become only the second club from Northants to qualify for the English Bowling Federation’s inter-club championship final after Whittlesey Manor, cruised through to the southern section decider with a 100-57 victory over North Essex champions Boxford.

RESULT

DURHAM CENTENARY TROPHY

Parkway bt Boxford 100-57 (Parkway rinks only):

Neil Wright, Tony Scarr, Trevor Collins won 32-12; Paul Dalliday, James Harford, Simon Law won 28-13; Stuart & Pat Reynolds, Mike Robertson won 21-15; Brian Martin, Lee Welsford, Tristan Morton won 19-17.

Hunts county championships

MEN

Four-bowl singles, semi-finals: Paul Dalliday (Parkway) bt Simon Leader (Warboys) 21-18; Simon Law (Parkway) bt Harry Ward (Papworth) 21-17.

Triples, first round: Stuart Woodcock (Whittlesey Manor) bt Martin Francis (Ramsey) 21-13; Toby Furzeland (Sawtry) bt Paul Parnell (Brampton) 19-8; Robbie Coleman (Brampton) bt Jim Bradley (West Ward) 20-19; Simon Leader (Warboys) bt Lindsay Swannell (Warboys) 18-17; Lee Welsford (Whittlesey Manor) bt Jim Ruddy (West Ward) 23-5; Neil Wright (Parkway) bt Ian Swannell (Somersham) 16-15; Stuart Popple (Parkway) bt Trevor Collins (Parkway) 20-4. Walkover: Tristan Morton (Parkway).

Over 55 rinks, quarter-finals: Willie Day (Hemingford) bt Stuart Woodcock (Whittlesey Manor) 23-15; Jim Ruddy (West Ward) bt Lindsay Swannell (Warboys) 20-3; Steve Gentle (Eynesbury) bt Martin Francis (Ramsey) 28-16.

WOMEN

Four-bowl singles, semi-finals: Karen Leader (Sawtry) bt Chloe Brett (Parkway) 21-15; Sophie Purell (Holywell cum Needingworth) bt Catherine Popple (Parkway) 21-13.