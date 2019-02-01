Sheila on course to make two county singles finals

Sheila Craig has booked semi-final places in both the Northants Women’s Bowling Federation indoor singles and senior singles championships.

She defeated Val Du’Kett 21-14 in the open singles to set up a last four tie against young Louise Harris, a 21-9 winner away to Jenny Harvey, while another youngster, Helen Holroyd, who defeated Carol Warters 21-3, takes on defending champion Elizabeth Wallace, a 21-14 winner against Joan Robinson.

In the senior singles, Craig faces Harvey, winners against Warters (21-5) and Hazel Bass (21-14) respectively, while county president Chris Ford, who eliminated title holder Wallace 21-8, meets Robinson, a 21-2 winner against Du’Kett.

In the men’s singles, there was an opening round exit for outdoor national two-bowl singles winner Adam Warrington, 21-5 at the hands of James Harford.

RESULTS

MEN

Singles, preliminary round: Nick Wilkie bt Derek King 21-6; Stephen Harris bt Chris Ballard 21-13; Joe Martin bt George Cameron 21-5; Richard Allam bt Alan Romaine 21-7; Michael Humphreys bt John Pearson 21-7; James Harford bt Adam Warrington 21-5.

Pairs, preliminary round: Chris Ballard bt Bob Warters 20-10.

Mixed pairs, preliminary round: Doug Want bt Neil Wright 16-15.

WOMEN

Singles, first round: Helen Holroyd bt Carol Warters 21-3; Elizabeth Wallace bt Joan Robinson 21-6; Louise Harris bt Jenny Harvey 21-9; Sheila Craig bt Val Du’Kett 21-14.

Senior singles, first round: Joan Robinson bt Val Du’Kett 21-2; Sheila Craig bt Carol Warters 21-5; Jenny Harvey bt Hazel Bass 21-14; Chris Ford bt Elizabeth Wallace 21-8.

n The Peterborough senior men’s team suffered two defeats in the space of 48 hours last week, losing to City of Ely A in the quarter-finals of the KO Cup, and then 63-68 away to Huntingdon A in the league, where there were wins for the rinks of Mick Linnell and Rod Maplethorpe.

In the same competition, Whittlesey recorded their third win in four matches since the turn of the year by defeating visiting March B 77-57 to register their first maximum ten point haul of the season.