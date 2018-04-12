ROUND-UP: Stamford seniors suffer early exit, easy win for Peterborough veterans

Stamford bowlers Cliff Watson, Bob Warters and Keith Rippin were beaten in the opening round of the national indoor Over 50 triples finals at Nottingham.

They went down 26-9 to a trio from the Hitchin-based Riverain club in the round of the last 16.

It was all square at 5-5 after five ends, but then the Riverain triple ran amok, leading 13-7 after ten ends and then 26-8 after 15.

Club colleague Martyn Dolby will be hoping for better fortune tomorrow when he competes in the last 16 of the national Over 60 singles against Nigel Roberts, from the Beccles club.

Meanwhile, the successful Spalding club were unable to add to their recent national title double at Melton Mowbray, their Under 25 double rink team losing 35-29 to Kent club Swale in the semi-finals.

The team included recently crowned women’s pairs winners Ruby Hill and Chelsea Tomlin who were joined by Rhys Hill, Lauren Finbow, Ben Wilson and Jordan Philpott.

Having waved goodbye a few weeks ago to their hopes of retaining the Cambs League, the Peterborough senior men’s team are concentrating their efforts on finishing as high as possible.

They moved into fourth place following their 75-51 victory away to local rivals Whittlesey, but single shot defeats on two of the four rinks meant they were denied all ten points.

RESULT

Peterborough 75 (6), Whittlesey 51 (4): (Peterborough rinks only) –

Mick Fuller, Steve Johnson, Graham Jackson, Phil Afford won 21-6.

Joe Martin, Don Paul, Mick Greaves, Rod Maplethorpe won 24-13.

Les Sharp, John Steels, Terry English, Mick Linnell lost 16-17.

Terry Corney, Norman Gray, John Barker, Ray Keating lost 14-15.