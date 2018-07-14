PREVIEW: Northants County Finals Day at Whittlesey Manor as Joan and Chris chase a hat-trick of titles

Joan Robinson (Yaxley) and Chris Ford (Ketton) both bid for county title hat-tricks in tomorrow’s Northants Bowling Federation men’s and women’s finals at Whittlesey Manor (July 15, 10am).

Robinson faces Tina Tinklin (Conservative) in both the two-bowl and four-bowl singles finals, and defends the pairs title with Marlene Osbourne.

Adam Warrington is competing for more county silverware.

And Ford, who is also in two singles deciders (senior and Champion of Champions) along with the three-bowl triples, will be hoping for better fortune than 12 months ago when she lost three finals.

Five other players also seek to retain titles – Adam Warrington (Blackstones) in the two-bowl singles, a former national winner in this event, Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) in the veterans singles, Kathy Browning (Yaxley) in the secretary singles and Stephen Harris (Blackstones) in the under 25 singles, who partners last year’s winner Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor) in the under 25 open pairs.

Sean Fenlon (West Ward) will be hoping to go one better than last year in the four-bowl singles, while father and son, Martin (Whittlesey Manor) and Lee Welsford (Parkway), will be skipping against each other in the three-bowl triples.

The winners qualify to represent the county in the national finals at Skegness next month.

Schedule

10.00am

Women’s 2b singles: Joan Robinson (Yaxley) v Tina Tinklin (Conservative). Mixed pairs: Helen Holroyd (Blackstones) & Richard Allam (Stamford) v Sheron & Dick Noble (West Ward); Men’s U25 singles: Stephen Harris (Blackstones) v Zack Brown (Whittlesey Manor): Men’s veterans singles: Bob Warters (Ketton) v Martyn Dolby (Blackstones): Women’s senior singles: Chris Ford (Ketton) v Sue Moir (Langtoft Pearl); Men’s secretary singles: Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) v Andrew Grief (Crowland).

12 noon: Men’s pairs: Mel Smith & Paul Bailey (Blackstones) v Peter White & Malcolm Cullingworth (Langtoft Pearl): Women’s Champion of Champions: Chris Ford (Ketton) v Rita Mace (Whittlesey Manor): Men’s 2b singles: Andrew Warrington (Blackstones) v Dave Roberts (Market Deeping): Men’s 4b singles: Paul Dalliday (Parkway) v Sean Fenlon (West Ward): Women’s secretary singles: Pearl O’Brien (Deeping) v Kathy Browning (Yaxley). Under 25 open pairs: Sophie Morton & Merisha McKernan (Parkway) v Stephen Harris (Blackstones) & Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor).

2.00pm

Women’s U25 singles: Helen Holroyd (Blackstones) v Merisha McKernan (Parkway): Women’s 4b singles: Joan Robinson (Yaxley) v Tina Tinklin (Conservative); Men’s Champion of Champions: Richard Allam (Stamford) v Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor): Mixed triples: Stuart & Pat Reynolds, Mike Robertson (Parkway) v Sophie & Tristan Morton, Lee Welsford (Parkway): Men’s senior pairs: Roger Martin & Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) v Brian Swann & Dick Noble (West Ward): Women’s pairs: Louise Harris & Katie Bailey (Blackstones) v Anne White & Sue Moir (Langtoft Pearl).

4.30pm

Women’s 3b triples: Sheron Noble, Liz Barr, Vie Hatch (West Ward) v Pat Bussey, Liz Hext, Sheila Craig (Conservative); Men’s 2b triples: Stephen Harris, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin (Blackstones) v Paul Dalliday, Simon Law, Tristan Morton (Parkway); Senior mixed pairs: Rita & Tony Mace (Whittlesey Manor) v Fiona Richardson (City of Peterborough) & Fred Richardson (Whittlesey Manor): Women’s 2b triples: K. Dyer, E. Providence, Linda Toms (Conservative) v Carol Warters, Shirley Suffling, Chris Ford (Ketton); Women’s senior pairs: Marlene Osbourne & Joan Robinson (Yaxley) v Julie Farrington & Penny Hart (Whittlesey Town): Men’s 3b triples: Roger Stevens, Graham Agger, Martin Welsford (Whittlesey Manor) v Howard Shipp, Brian Martin, Lee Welsford (Parkway).