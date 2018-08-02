Parkway power is too much for Blackstones to handle

Just days after missing out on a place in the final of the Durham Centenary Trophy at Skegness next month, Parkway qualified for another tilt next season at the English Bowling Federation’s club championship.

For the second year running they defeated Blackstones in the Dan Duffy Trophy final which is a Northants Bowling Federation qualifier for the following year’s Durham Centenary Trophy.

Blackstones were beaten finalists for the second year running in the Dan Duffy Trophy final. Pictured are: Mark Pye, Roger Martin, Paul Bailey, Jon Earl, Paul Martlew, Martyn Dolby, Michael Humphreys, Wayne Morris, Adam Warrington, Tom Fielding, Stephen Harris, Paul Buckley, Tony Mace (county president).

They were comfortable 76-46 winners at Whittlesey Manor, with Blackstones throwing in the towel with seven ends remaining.

While two of the four rinks were close, Parkway stormed away on the other two, with Simon Law’s trio defeating Jon Earl’s 25-7, and Trevor Collins posting an 18-7 win against Paul Buckley.

Mike Robertson and Adam Warrington battled out a 13-13 draw, while Roger Martin gained a consolation victory for Blackstones, 15-14 against Lee Welsford.

Parkway seek to defend the county’s Adams Cup on Sunday (2.00pm) when they visit Whittlesey Manor in a repeat of last year’s final.

RESULT

DAN DUFFY TROPHY

Parkway 76, Blackstones 46 (Parkway rinks first):

Brian Martin, Neil Wright, Mike Robertson 13, Martyn Dolby, Paul Martlew, Adam Warrington 13.

Howard Shipp, Tony Scarr, Trevor Collins 18, Stephen Harris, Paul Bailey, Paul Buckley 7.

Paul Dalliday, Fred Addy, Simon Law 25, Wayne Morris, Mark Pye, Jon Earl 7.

Stuart & Pat Reynolds, Lee Welsford 14, Michael Humphreys, Tom Fielding, Roger Martin 15.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The month-long Bowls England men’s and women’s national championships begin at Leamington this weekend with Hunts bowlers hoping to at least replicate last year’s title success when Parkway’s Mike Robertson and Ean and Tristan Morton won the triples.

First up on Sunday are Parkway pair Merisha McKernan and Chloe Brett in the women’s junior singles, followed by the Ramsey club in the women’s senior pairs.

The fours gets under way on Monday with Hunts represented by two rinks from Parkway – Chloe Brett, Merisha McKernan, Sarah Newson and Catherine Popple – Emma Thurston, Hannah Overton, Michelle Coleman and Pat Reynolds.

The West Ward rink of Jim Ruddy, Sean Fenlon, Brian Swann and Dick Noble fly the flag for the county in the men’s senior fours on Tuesday, when they face a rink from Yorkshire, and then Sawtry pair Toby Furzeland and Matt Nickerson begin their men’s junior pairs challenge on Wednesday.

FUNERAL

The funeral of well-known local bowler Helen Crow takes place at the Peterborough Crematorium tomorrow at 12noon.

ALBERT ROWLETT CUP

The first of the three Peterborough League knockout cup finals takes place at Longthorpe tonight (6pm) when Blackstones face holders Peterborough & District in the Albert Rowlett Cup decider.