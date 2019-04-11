Northants seeking a Trophy treble

Northants Bowling Federation bid to win the men’s Eversley Trophy for a third year in a row at Newark on Sunday.

The English Bowling Federation’s two-rink competition is for county officers and past presidents and Northants will be playing North Cambs, Humberside, who have been runners-up for the past three years, Durham and Suffolk.

Northants will be led by president Dick Noble and includes five of last year’s winning team – Les Sharp, Richard Montgomery, Cliff Watson, Graham Agger and Malcolm Squires.

ENGLISH OVER 50 TRIPLES

The Stamford trio of Bob Warters, Cliff Watson and Keith Rippin were beaten in the quarter-finals of the English Indoor Bowling Association’s over 50 triples competition at Nottingham on Monday.

They went down 22-9 to a team from the Victory club in Portsmouth after defeating North Wiltshire 14-6 in the round of the last 16.

However, two other Stamford teams involved in the last 16 of the national competitions both lost their opening round ties.

Malcolm Cullingworth, Tony Scarr, Trevor Collins and Jeff Newson lost 18-10 to the Adur club from Sussex, while Jan Want, Sue Moir and Chris Ford were beaten 25-5 by West Denton in the women’s over 50 triples.

CAMBS SENIOR LEAGUE

Although Peterborough & District were not involved in the race for the Cambs Senior League title, they had a major part to play in the final outcome.

They upset leaders St Neots A 10-0 in the final round of matches, winning 66-43, and that handed the title to City of Ely A, who leapt from third to top after defeating second-placed Cambridge Chesterton A 8-2.

Peterborough ended the campaign in fourth place, with Whittlesey, who lost 100-44 (10-0) away to St Neots B, down in tenth.