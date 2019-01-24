Nobody wants to take on the president’s job

Huntingdonshire Bowls will be operating this year without any presidential structure for the first time since the men and women’s associations merged in 2010.

No nominations were received prior to Friday’s annual meeting at Sawtry BC for the roles of president, senior vice-president and junior vice-president, and so members of the executive and past presidents will undertake the presidential roles between them this coming season unless anyone comes forward.

Mervyn Linnell (Brampton) ended his presidential year, but announced that he would consider returning to the presidential ladder sometime in the future.

All the principal officers were re-elected, although association secretary Freda Thomas has switched roles with her assistant Angie Morton.

Trevor Collins continues as chairperson, Keith Thomas as treasurer, Bob and Angie Morton the competition secretaries, and Alan Parish, who has been elected vice-president of the Eastern Counties Bowls Association, as match secretary with the assistance of Ian Stocker.

The outgoing president congratulated Tristan Morton (Parkway), Nicky Brett (Warboys), Ed Elmore (Warboys) and Michelle Coleman (Parkway) on their international call-ups, while Morton has also been named as a reserve for the five-strong men’s team competing in the Atlantic Championships at Cardiff in May.

Men’s team manager Bob Morton disclosed that the groups for the Middleton Cup has been changed this year which means Hunts will be in a four-team group along with Suffolk, Essex and Bedfordshire, with Suffolk their only home fixture which is being played at Brampton.

The women’s team, now under the leadership of Michelle Coleman, are preparing to return to the Johns Trophy following a year’s exclusion for withdrawing from the competition two years ago.

In the absence of a president this year, the county finals, normally played at the president’s club, are being hosted by Whittlesey Manor for the first time on Sunday, July 28th.

n The Northants Bowling Federation indoor competitions are underway, with Elizabeth Wallace, who completed a singles double last year, safely negotiating her first hurdle in the defence of the senior singles at the expense of Fiona Richardson.

RESULTS

SINGLES, preliminary round: Helen Holroyd bt Hazel Bass 21-19; Jenny Harvey bt Shirley Suffling 21-11; Joan Robinson bt Chris Ford 21-15. Walkovers: Sheila Craig and Carol Warters.

SENIOR SINGLES, preliminary round: Elizabeth Wallace bt Fiona Richardson 21-15; Sheila Craig bt Denise Mackie 21-17; Hazel Bass bt Shirley Suffling 21-11.

n The Peterborough senior men’s team returned to the winning trail after two consecutive defeats in the Cambs League with a 102-40 home drubbing of Wisbech to collect nine of the ten points on offer.

There were rink wins for Dick Noble, Rod Maplethorpe and Mick Linnell, while Ray Keating claimed four shots on the last end to force a draw.

Whittlesey were beaten 86-59 away to Huntingdon B, the rink of Bob Burbridge responsible for their two points.