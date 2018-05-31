New Northants team captain gets off to a cracking start

Northants Bowling Federation christened their new shirts sponsored by Forterra by crushing hosts North Cambs 212-115 in their opening Adams Trophy match of the season at Wisbech to claim all 22 points.

New team captain Jon Earl couldn’t have wished for a better start in his new role, but will be only too aware that a much bigger hurdle faces them this weekend when they visit defending champions Suffolk, with at least three of Saturday’s team missing through Middleton Cup calls.

Paul Dalliday (left) and Steve Roden show the front and back design of the new Forterra sponsored shirts. This season is the first where a sponsor's name is allowed on the back of a shirt, a move instigated by the county which won approval at last year's English Bowling Federation annual meeting.

The rink of returning skip Paul Buckley led the way with a 38-11 victory, while Earl’s rink won by 20.

Debutant skip Mick Duell and Roger Martin, another recall, both had 14-shot victories, and the clean sweep was completed by the rinks of Martin Welsford (13 shots) and Peter Brown (nine shots).

The county’s Newton Trophy team open their campaign away to Suffolk on Saturday.

RESULT

Northants 212 (22), North Cambs 115 (0) – (Northants rinks only):

Paul Dalliday, Stephen Harris, Mick Duell won 36-22.

Wayne Morris, Jack Corney, Paul Buckley won 38-11.

Steve Roden, Paul Bailey, Peter Brown won 30-21.

John Holroyd, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin won 32-18.

Adam Warrington, Martyn Dolby, Jon Earl won 44-24.

Neil Wright, Graham Agger, Martin Welsford won 32-19.

There were mixed fortunes for Hunts men in Bowls England national inter-county competitions over the weekend.

While the under 25 team qualified for the regional finals of the White Rose Trophy, the senior side were beaten in the opening round of the Balcomb Trophy.

The juniors pipped local rivals Cambridgeshire 41-39 to reach the regional finals at Wellingborough on June 17, the rink of Mack May, Toby Furzeland, Joe Randall and Ed Elmore winning 26-18 to offset the 15-21 reverse suffered by Jack Corney, Ross Martin, Harry Ward and Kierren Murray.

The senior team lost on both rinks away to Leicestershire at New Lount, with Simon Leader, Rob Elmore, Lewis Baker and Nicky Brett going down 10-14, and James Harford, Simon Law, Stuart Popple and Tristan Morton losing 14-20 in a 24-34 defeat.

Hunts were also in action against Cambridgeshire in the Eastern Counties League at March, losing 6-16 overall on points, although sharing rink honours.

There were wins for the rinks of Mike Robertson (23-13), Trevor Collins (20-15) and Nicky Brett (16-12), and narrow defeats for Ed Elmore (16-18) and Simon Law (14-18), but the executive rink were unfortunately thumped 5-41, hence an overall defeat.

Hunts begin their Middleton Cup inter-county championship programme on Saturday with a visit from Norfolk to Brampton.

The likes of Nicky Brett, Lewis Baker and the Elmore brothers, Rob and Ed, are all available for selection after making themselves unavailable last year, and there’s a return to the fold for Alex Walton, who has rejoined Brampton, while former Welsh international Ross Tomlinson has moved over the border from Cambridgeshire to Hunts.

Hunts also face Hertfordshire, Northants and Suffolk in the coming weeks in their bid to reach the last eight.

Meanwhile Parkway defeated city rivals Westward 4-1 to reach the next stage of the Bowls England men’s Top Club competition, and there next opponents will be Whittlesey Manor, who were 5-0 winners at St Ives.

COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

NORTHANTS

WOMEN

Four-bowl singles, preliminary round: Angela Cox (Langtoft Pearl) bt Carol Warters (Ketton) 21-9; Elizabeth Wallace (Ketton) bt Vie Hatch (Westward) 21-11; Wendy Stevens (Pboro & Dist) bt Louise Harris (Blackstones) 21-17; Sharon Bailey (Blackstones) bt Pat Collicott (Deeping) 21-16; Joan Robinson (Yaxley) bt Shirley Suffling (Ketton) 21-18; Norma Squires (City of Pboro) bt Karen Martin (Parkway) 21-19.

Senior singles, first round: Sheila Craig (Conservative) bt Joan Robinson (Yaxley) 21-17; Wendy Stevens (Pboro & Dist) bt Hazel Bass (Yaxley) 21-15; Wendy Harrold (Whittlesey M) bt Julie Masters (Parkway) 21-16; Sue Moir (Langtoft Pearl) bt Shirley Suffling (Ketton) 21-15; Norma Squires (City of Pboro) bt Val Du’Kett (Ketton) 21-19.

Three-bowl triples, preliminary round: Doris Flowers (Yaxley) bt Val Du’Kett (Ketton) 16-14; Sarah Newson (Parkway) bt Pearl O’Brien (Deeping) 23-7; Kathy Browning (Yaxley) bt M. Stone (Deeping) 18-10.

MEN

Four-bowl singles, first round: Tony Mace (Whittlesey M) bt Mick Greaves (Pboro & Dist) 21-11; Jim Ruddy (Westward) bt Peter Holmes (Crowland) 21-9; Paul Buckley (Blackstones) bt Andrew Thurston (Parkway) 21-4; John Thurston (Yaxley) bt Paul Pheasant (Ketton) 21-2; Roger Stevens (Whittlesey M) bt Cliff Watson (Pboro & Dist) 21-12; Mick Linnell (Westward) bt Gerald Homewood (Langtoft Pearl) 21-11; Paul Dalliday (Parkway) bt Brian Bassam (Pboro & Dist) 21-9; Stephen Harris (Blackstones) bt Darren Lord (Westward) 21-5; Andrew Cooper (Yaxley) bt Jon Earl (Blackstones) 21-14; Tony Wigston (Crowland) bt Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) 21-18; Derek King (Ryhall) bt Martin Welsford (Whittlesey M) 21-19; Tony Kemp (Conservative) bt Steve Lander (Whittlesey M) 21-10; Ray Keating (Pboro & Dist) bt David James (Parkway) 21-10; Joe Martin (Pboro & Dist) bt Peter Linnell (Blackstones) 21-10; Paul Bailey (Blackstones) bt Josh Clark (Parkway) 21-3; Sean Fenlon (Westward) bt Geoff Brown (Crowland) 21-10; Peter Brown (Whittlesey M) bt Dennis Cottom (Crowland) 21-3; Craig Campbell (Parkway) bt Wilf Redhead (Peterborough & Districgt) 21-11; Dick Noble (Westward) bt Graham Agger (Whittlesey M) 21-20.

Senior pairs, first round: Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey M) bt Fred Addy (Parkway) 18-14; Geoff Holland (Crowland) bt Mick Linnell (Westward) 19-15; Martin Fletcher (Langtoft Pearl) bt Paul Pheasant (Ketton) 22-14; Tony Belson (Yaxley) bt Kevin Vinter (Stamford) 17-13; Steve Stone (Deeping) bt Fred Browning (Yaxley) 20-18; Ray Keating (Pboro & Dist) bt Malcolm Cullingworth (Langtoft Pearl) 17-16; Dave Corney (Pboro & Dist) bt Ken Pell (Crowland) 25-7.

Mixed pairs, first round: Fred Richardson (Whittlesey M) bt Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) 14-13; Peter Brown (Whittlesey M) bt Cliff Watson (Pboro & Dist) 23-14; Mick Hatch (Westward) bt John Hadley (Yaxley) 22-8; Dick Noble (Westward) bt Bruce Saint (Yaxley) 17-11; Graham Agger (Whittlesey M) bt Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey M) 16-15; Malcolm Squires (City of Pboro) bt Jon Earl (Blackstones) 19-18; Andrew Cooper (Yaxley) bt John Holroyd (Stamford) 16-15; Brian Bassam (Pboro & Dist) bt Darren Middleton (Blackstones) 22-3; Lee Welsford (Parkway) bt Tina Tinklin (Conservative) 18-9.

Senior mixed pairs, first round: Roger Martin (Blackstones) bt Peter White (Langtoft Pearl) 17-16; Fred Richardson (Whittlesey M) bt Mick Hatch (Westward) 21-16; Jim Millar (City of Pboro) bt Fred Browning (Yaxley) 19-9; Stuart Reynolds (Parkway) bt Dick Noble (Westward) 21-13; Les Sharp (Yaxley) bt Charles Beeken (Crowland) 21-14; Tony Mace (Whittlesey M) bt Peter A White (Yaxley) 18-14; Roger Stevens (Whittlesey M) bt Martin Fletcher (Langtoft Pearl) 22-16; Peter Eddings (City of Pboro) bt Derek King (Ryhall); Steve Stone (Deeping) bt John Hadley (Yaxley) 18-13.

Two-bowl triples, preliminary round: Bob Warters (Ketton) bt Brian Swann (Westward) 14-13; Dave Corney (Pboro & Dist) bt Howard Shipp (Parkway) 16-15; Adam Warrington (Blackstones) bt Kevin Vinter (Stamford) 18-13; Jack Corney (Whittlesey M) bt Tony Coe (Market Deeping) 31-9; Fred Browning (Yaxley) bt Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey M) 17-13; Martin Welsford (Whittlesey M) bt Gerald Homewood (Langtoft Pearl) 28-11.

Three-bowl triples, first round: Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) bt John Holroyd (Stamford) 25-19; Neil Wright (Parkway) bt Gerald Homewood (Langtoft Pearl) 24-4; Jim Bradley (Westward) bt Roy Lynch (Deeping) 16-15; Brian Downs (Blackstones) bt Dick Noble (Westward) 20-8; Martin Welsford (Whittlesey M) bt John Steels (Westward) 18-12; Paul Dalliday (Parkway) bt Cliff Watson (Pboro & Dist) 18-7; Peter Brown (Whittlesey M) bt Kevin Vinter (Stamford) 27-17; Roger Martin (Blackstones) bt Ray Keating (Pboro & Dist) 27-2; Dave Corney (Pboro & Dist) bt Tom Polkey (City of Pboro) 22-5; Tony Wigston (Crowland) bt Peter Cox (Langtoft Pearl) 14-10; Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey M) bt Ralph Barker (Whittlesey Town) 17-16.

Mixed triples, first round: Lee Welsford (Parkway) bt Richard Allam (Stamford) 29-9; John Holroyd (Stamford) bt Steve Roden (Whittlesey M) 20-15; Dave Eddings (City of Pboro) bt Jon Earl (Blackstones) 19-16; Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey M) bt Peter Cox (Langtoft Pearl) 23-16; Mick Hatch (Westward) bt Ralph Barker (Whittlesey Town) 23-5; Fred Richardson (Whittlesey M) bt Paul Bailey (Blackstones) 28-6; Tony Kemp (Conservative) bt Dennis Henshaw (Ryhall) 25-10.

HUNTS

MEN

Pairs, preliminary round: Robbie Coleman (Brampton) bt Peter Parnell (Brampton) 33-22; Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Paul Dalliday (Parkway) 26-10; Barry Kitto (Eynesbury) bt Lee Welsford (Whittlesey M) 21-13.

Triples, preliminary round: Robbie Coleman (Brampton) bt Matt Saunders (Brampton) 17-15; Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Steve Baker (Hemingford) 20-6; Stuart Woodcock (Whittlesey M) bt Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey M) 22-4; Neil Wright (Parkway) bt Nicky Brett (Warboys) 22-18; Simon Leader (Warboys) bt Steven Gentle (Eynesbury) 23-8; Martin Francis (Ramsey) bt Barry Kitto (Eynesbury) 20-14.

Fours, preliminary round: Peter Brown (Whittlesey M) bt Rob Elmore (Warboys) 21-20.