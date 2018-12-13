Local pair to win their first England international caps

Local bowlers Chloe Brett and Stephen Harris will win their first England junior international indoor caps in the New Year.

Yaxley-based Brett, daughter of former world indoor singles champion Nicky, has been named in the women’s under 25 team for the international series in Belfast on the weekend of February 9-10 following the recent trials at Rugby Thornfield.

She will be joined in the four-rink team by Spalding pair Ruby Hill and Chelsea Tomlin, who has been named as captain . Both the Spalding girls have also retained their places in the England senior team for the series at the Falcon club in Chelmsford from March 8-10.

Stamford-based Harris, who moved to the Spalding club this winter, is one of four new caps in the team for the international series in Aberdeen on the weekend of February 16-17. Clubmate Jordan Philpott will be skipping one of the rinks.

Spalding trio Matt Whyers, Graham Smith and Martin Spencer, along with Nicky Brett (Huntingdon), have all retained their places in the England men’s senior team for the series at the Falcon club from March 14-16.

Meanwhile, Michelle Coleman (St Neots), who plays her outdoor bowls at the Parkway club, will be skipping in the England women’s senior team.

n The Northants Bowling Federation’s A team head into the Christmas break at the top of the Derbyshire Trophy’s southern section despite their 90-64 setback away to Hunts in their latest match.

However, the likes of Hunts, Lincs and Norfolk are still unbeaten, although the latter two have only played the one match.

They conclude their programme with home fixtures against Lincs, the holders of the inter-county indoor championship, and Norfolk, but that surprise defeat at Huntingdon has seriously dented their ambitions to reach the national final at Newark next April.

Their only points at Huntingdon came from the rink of Brian Martin, Roger Martin and Jeff Newson, while Tristan Morton, playing with Bob Warters and Michael Humphreys, salvaged a draw on the last end.

The B team were on the end of a 160-57 drubbing away to Lincs, where the rinks of Graham Agger (8-55), Dick Noble (15-40) and Jon Earl (14-40) were put to the sword.

However, the rink of Les Sharp, Ray Keating and Mick Linnell put up a bold display against a rink skipped by former world indoor singles champion Billy Jackson before going down by just five shots, 20-25.

RESULTS

Northants A 64 (3), Hunts 90 (11) – (Northants rinks only):

Brian Martin, Roger Martin, Jeff Newson won 23-17.

Nick Wilkie, Tony Scarr, Martyn Dolby lost 15-23.

Paul Dalliday, James Harford, Simon Law lost 11-33.

Bob Warters, Michael Humphreys, Tristan Morton drew 17-17.

Northants B 57 (0), Lincs 160 (14) - (Northants rinks only):

Brian Bassam, Mick Greaves, Graham Agger lost 8-55.

Malcolm Squires, Cliff Watson, Dick Noble lost 15-40.

Richard Allam, John Holroyd, Jon Earl lost 14-40.

Les Sharp, Ray Keating, Mick Linnell lost 20-25.

n The Peterborough men’s senior team have recorded back to back 10-0 victories in the Cambs League, defeating Huntingdon B 86-53 and March B 117-25.

In the same league, Whittlesey have managed just one point from their last two fixtures in defeats at the hands of Huntingdon A (52-90) and unbeaten March A (42-105).

n Stamford’s men suffered an agonising two shot defeat (79-81) in the third round of the English Indoor Bowling Association’s Denny Plate against Lincolnshire rivals Boston, but Spalding are through to the last 16 of the Denny Cup following a 96-69 defeat of Skegness.

Meanwhile, the Stamford ladies A team received a walkover from March in the Mason Trophy, the national over 60 double rink event, and will now face local rivals Spalding who defeated the Stamford B team 46-30.

In the Yetton Trophy, the women’s inter-club championship, Spalding were beaten 67-72 by Leicestershire club Barwell in the third round.

n The Peterborough League hold their annual meeting at Peterborough & District on Thursday, starting at 7.30pm.