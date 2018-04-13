LATEST NEWS: Peterborough bowler just misses out on a Commonwealth Games medla, but Spalding shooter remains on course for glory

Have your say

City bowler Mike Robertson just missed on a Commonwealth Games medal on the Gold Coast, Australia yesterday (April 12).

Robertson, who plays for the Parkway club, skipped an England Para triples team that was pipped 16-13 by South Africa in the bronze medal match.

Aaron Heading (foreground).

England started well with a three on the first end, but trailed 11-5 after eight ends of a 15-end contest.

Robertson led his team level with consecutive three-shot ends, but South Africa pulled away to win. England needed two shots on the last ned to draw level, but South Africa picked up another shot to clinch the bronze medal.

Spalding shooter Aaron Heading is fancied to win a medal in the men’s trap event and he qualified for the final in style this morning (April 13).

Heading, representing England, scored 48pts in qualifying, the joint best score alongside Malta’s Brian Galea.

The final is scheduled to start at midnight tonight.