It’s the same again as Parkway pip Whittlesey Manor in final

Parkway’s hopes of reaching the national finals of the Bowls England men’s Top Club event ended at the group final stage with a 4-1 defeat away to Kingsthorpe.

However, they did complete a Northants Bowling Federation cup double for the second year running when they defeated hosts Whittlesey Manor 49-47 in the final of the Adams Cup on Sunday.

The Whittlesey Manor team beaten by Parkway. From the left they are (back) Mick Duell, Martin Welsford, Peter Brown, Steve Roden, Steve Lander, Graham Agger, (front) Melvyn Beck, Fred Richardson, Tony Mace (NBF president and player).

Having already retained the Dan Duffy Trophy, Parkway came through over the closing ends to pip Whittlesey Manor in a repeat of last year’s final to keep possession of the Adams Cup.

Having trailed for a considerable portion of the match, Parkway went into the last two ends with a one shot advantage at 48-47 – Tristan Morton’s rink having beaten Martin Welsford’s 17-11.

There was a ‘no-scoring’ final end on one of the other rinks, where Pat Reynolds edged home 19-18 against Peter Brown, who had ditched the jack when two shots down, which meant that Jeff Newson, holding shot on the remaining rink, didn’t have to deliver his last bowl, and so accepted a 13-18 defeat at the hands of Mick Duell.

ADAMS CUP FINAL RESULT

Blackstones captain Mel Smith receives the Albert Rowlett Cup from Peterborough League president Dick Gill watched by his team-mates (from the left) Sam Downs, Peter Linnell, Rita Downs, Michael Humphreys, Paul Bailey, Jon Earl, Roger Martin and Paul Buckley.

PARKWAY bt WHITTLESEY MANOR 49-47 (Parkway rinks first): Emma & Andrew Thurston, Pat Reynolds 19, Steve Lander, Fred Richardson, Peter Brown 18. Steve Roden, Tony Mace, Martin Welsford 11, Stuart Reynolds, Fred Addy, Tristan Morton 17. Howard Shipp, Kevin Stanford, Jeff Newson 13, Graham Agger, Melvyn Beck, Mick Duell 18.

n There was little joy for Hunts bowlers on the opening weekend of the Bowls England national championships at Leamington.

Ramsey pair Jill Francis and Patsy Coles were beaten 13-22 by Gloucestershire’s Rita Gerry and Julia Stannard in the preliminary round of the women’s senior pairs.

Parkway’s Merisha McKernan came through her first test in the women’s junior singles when beating Durham’s Nicola Kirtland 21-19, but she was then beaten 12-21 in the second round by Devon’s Harriet Stevens, last year’s runner-up.

The Peterborough & District team who were the Albert Rowlett Cup runners-up. They are from the left (back) Brian Bassam, Dave Corney, Mick Greaves, Cliff Watson, (front) Alec Emery, Jeff Clipston, Jenny Harvey, Joe Martin and Ray Keating.

Club colleague Chloe Brett suffered a 16-21 opening round defeat against Bedfordshire’s Robyn Hall.

n Blackstones won the Peterborough League’s Albert Rowlett Cup for the first time when they defeated holders Peterborough & District 58-48 at Longthorpe, home green of League president Dick Gill.

For most part Blackstones appeared to be in control of affairs, but over the final stages Peterborough & District gradually closed the deficit and were within five shots before a five-count, engineered by Paul Bailey and assisted by Roger Martin and Michael Humphreys, reasserted Blackstones’ authority.

ALBERT ROWLETT CUP FINAL RESULT

Blackstones bt Peterborough & District 58-48 (Blackstones rinks first): Sam Downs, Peter Linnell, Paul Buckley 22, Jenny Harvey, Dave Corney, Brian Bassam 16. Michael Humphreys, Paul Bailey, Roger Martin 25, Joe Martin, Mick Greaves, Alec Emery 15. Rita Downs, Mel Smith, Jon Earl 11, Jeff Clipston, Cliff Watson, Ray Keating 17.