It’s double delight for the ladies but men lose again

Northants women produced an impressive double success away to Norfolk on Monday.

Just days after a crushing 71-145 defeat away to North Essex, the Donald Steward team returned to form to gain their second win in three matches, collecting 17 points in the process.

Chris Ford.

There were rink wins for Linda Darani, Sue Moir, Chris Ford and Gill King and a draw for Sheila Craig at Norwich, but Ford was the only skip to register a victory at North Essex.

Having lost their opening fixture without gaining a point, the Silver Jubilee Vase team completed an 18-0 ‘whitewash’ themselves at North Essex, and added a further 14 points at Norfolk, with the rinks skipped by Liz Barr, county president Jessica Phillips and Joan Padley all emerging with two wins apiece from the away fixtures.

The Donald Steward team are next in action away to North Cambs next Wednesday.

RESULTS

DONALD STEWARD TROPHY

Northants 71 (2), North Essex 145 (16) – (Northants rinks only):

Wendy Harrold, Fiona Richardson, Linda Darani lost 11-26.

Sue Moir, Vie Hatch, Julie Masters lost 9-33.

Norma Squires, Liz Hext, Sheila Craig lost 13-41.

Elizabeth Wallace, Shirley Suffling, Chris Ford won 24-17.

Marlene Osborne, Kathy Browning, Gill King lost 14-28.

Northants 123 (17), Norfolk 99 (1) - (Northants rinks only):

Fiona Richardson, Carol Grief, Linda Darani won 22-15.

Tina Tinklin, Liz Hext, Sheila Craig drew 22-22.

Norma Squires, Wendy Harrold, Sue Moir won 27-25.

Elizabeth Wallace, Shirley Suffling, Chris Ford 25-22.

Marlene Osborne, Kathy Browning, Gill King won 27-18.

SILVER JUBILEE VASE

Northants 159 (18), North Essex 86 (0) – (Northants rinks only):

Pat Collicott, Linda Toms, Hazel Bass won 27-23.

Helen Holroyd, Jean Kendall, Liz Barr won 23-19.

Veina Slater, Pat Jones, Jessica Phillips won 46-12.

Maggie Holden, Carol Warters, Wendy Humphreys won 36-9.

Terri Handley, Val Du’Kett, Joan Padley won 27-23.

Northants 124 (14), Norfolk 112 (4) – (Northants rinks only):

Pat Collicott, Linda Toms, Hazel Bass lost 19-28.

Helen Holroyd, Jean Kendall, Liz Barr won 24-23.

Veina Slater, Joyce Needham, Jessica Phillips won 29-18.

Maggie Holden, Carol Warters, Wendy Humphreys lost 19-23.

Terri Handley, Val Du’Kett, Joan Padley won 33-20.

n Northants men suffered a third defeat in a row in the Adams Trophy away to local rivals Hunts on Saturday, but the Newton Trophy team gained their first win of the season at the third attempt in the same county.

The rinks in the Adams Trophy clash at Sawtry were shared at three apiece, the Northants wins coming from the rinks of Mick Duell (34-24), Paul Buckley (27-26) and Roger Martin (36-27).

However, Hunts enjoyed more convincing wins, especially at the expense of Jon Earl (18-40) and Adam Warrington (19-32), and so took the bulk of the points with a 185-164 success.

Over at Holywell-cum-Needingworth, the rinks of Dick Noble and Peter Jessop both topped forty shots as Northants swept to a 188-149 victory and with it 17 of the 22 points.

The other rink win came from Malcolm Squires, with Barry Lawrence sharing the spoils on another rink.

The Adams team are in action at home to North Essex at Blackstones on Saturday, but with North Essex only having one team, the Newton team are without a match.

RESULTS

ADAMS TROPHY

Northants 164 (6), Hunts 185 (16) – (Northants rinks only):

Graham Agger, Tony Mace, Martin Welsford lost 30-36.

Howard Shipp, Neil Wright, Mick Duell won 34-24.

Bob Warters, Martyn Dolby, Paul Buckley won 27-26.

Jack Corney, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin won 36-27.

Steve Roden, Paul Bailey, Adam Warrington lost 19-32.

Stephen Harris, Tom Fielding, Jon Earl lost 18-40.

NEWTON TROPHY

Northants 188 (17), Hunts 149 (5) – (Northants rinks only):

Jeff Clipston, Dave Corney, Fred Richardson lost 31-35.

Les Sharp, Zack Brown, Dick Noble won 40-17.

Peter Cox, Cliff Watson, Peter Jessop won 40-17.

Fred Addy, Brian Bassam, Barry Lawrence drew 25-25.

Sean Fenlon, Jim Ruddy, Mick Greaves lost 21-30.

Martin Stokes, Richard Allam, Malcolm Squires won 31-25.

Northants county championships

MEN

Two-bowl singles, quarter-finals: Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) bt Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor); Adam Warrington (Blackstones) bt Martin Welsford (Whittlesey Manor); Sean Fenlon (West Ward) bt Lee Welsford (Parkway) 21-7.

Veterans singles, quarter-finals: Malcolm Cullingworth (Langtoft Pearl) bt Dave Corney (Peterborough & District) 21-14; Bob Warters (Ketton) bt Paul Buckley (Blackstones) 21-13; Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) bt Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) 21-14.

Champion of Champions, quarter-finals: Ralph Barker (Whittlesey Town) bt Brian Bassam (Peterborough & District) 21-20; Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) bt Jim Ruddy (West Ward) 21-19; Richard Allam (Stamford) bt Andy Dyer (Conservative) 21-7. Walkover: Peter White (Langtoft Pearl).

Secretary singles, preliminary round: Andrew Grief (Crowland) bt Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) 21-19.

Senior pairs, quarter-finals: Dick Noble (West Ward) bt John Wadsworth (Crowland) 21-13; Bob Warters (Ketton) bt Paul Buckley (Blackstones) 19-16; Peter Cox (Langtoft Pearl) bt Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) 22-14.

Under 25 pairs, first round: Stephen Harris (Blackstones) bt Zack Brown (Whittlesey Manor) 26-8.

Mixed pairs, quarter-finals: Brian Bassam (Peterborough & District) bt Andrew Thurston (Parkway) 17-16; Richard Allam (Stamford) bt Andew Cooper (Yaxley) 20-15.

Senior mixed pairs, quarter-finals: Andrew Grief (Crowland) bt Stuart Reynolds (Parkway) 21-16; Fred Richardson (Whittlesey Manor) bt Roger Martin (Blackstones) 15-10. Walkover: Tony Mace (Whittlesey Manor).

Two-bowl triples, quarter-finals: Paul Dalliday (Parkway) bt Neil Wright (Parkway) 15-13; Roger Martin (Blackstones) bt Martin Welsford (Whittlesey Manor) 24-9; Tom Fielding (Blackstones) bt Cliff Watson (Peterborough & District) 17-16; Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor) bt Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) 23-15.

Three-bowl triples, quarter-finals: Roger Martin (Blackstones) bt Peter Eddings (City of Peterborough) 19-18; Tom Fielding (Blackstones) bt Mike Robertson (Parkway) 15-14.

Mixed triples, quarter-finals: Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) bt John Holroyd (Stamford) 27-8; Stuart Reynolds (Parkway) bt Fred Richardson (Whittlesey Manor) 17-11; Andrew Cooper (Yaxley) bt Andrew Thurston (Parkway) 20-14.

WOMEN

Champion of Champions, quarter-finals: Pearl O’Brien (Deeping) bt Sue Moir (Langtoft Pearl) 21-18; Chris Ford (Ketton) bt Penny Hart (Whittlesey Town) 21-20; Rita Mace (Whittlesey Manor) bt Hazel Bass (Yaxley) 21-14.

Two-bowl triples, quarter-finals: Chris Ford (Ketton) bt Gill King (Yaxley) 17-14; Julie Masters (Parkway) bt Val Du’Kett (Ketton) 19-11; Sarah Newson (Parkway) bt Norma Squires (City of Peterborough) 29-11.