It’s a noble gesture as Dick becomes president

Well known local bowler Dick Noble has been installed as the new president of Northants Bowling Federation.

He received the chain of office from outgoing president Tony Mace at the recent annual meeting held at the Peterborough & District club after serving two years as deputy president. As yet, no deputy president is in place.

Noble, who is chairman of the city’s West Ward club, said he was determined over the next two years to improve the county’s fortunes and fight for the status of the smaller counties, such as Northants, in the English Bowling Federation.

Even though the county is widely recognised as punching above its weight in the individual national events, he is looking to target the team competitions and challenge the success of the bigger counties such as Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Although current holders of the Eversley Trophy, the indoor one-day competition for county officers and past presidents – they have won it nine times all told – it is the major inter-county championships that are on the new president’s hit list.

They have only twice won the national outdoor team competitions (Adams Trophy once and Newton Trophy once) and the indoor Derbyshire Trophy twice.

With the A team looking strong in the Derbyshire Trophy and with two of the leading contenders, Lincolnshire and Norfolk, to play at home, the county are hopeful they can give the new president a successful start by making the national final at Newark next April.

Jon Earl and Cliff Watson will continue to captain the Adams and Newton teams respectively, with Blackstones and City of Peterborough again the hosting clubs.

The Stamford indoor club will host the county indoor finals on March 17th, while the outdoor finals will also be in Stamford at the Blackstones club on Sunday, July 14th.

The Wittering club have re-joined the county after several years away which takes the number of clubs affiliated to 18.

Current secretary Melvyn Beck has taken over as competition secretary, but predecessor Barry Lawrence will continue dealing with the results.

The other officers and the management committee remain unchanged with the exception that Martin Welsford has stood down from the committee.

Officers elected:

President, Dick Noble; Secretary, Melvyn Beck; Treasurer, Les Sharp; Match Secretary, Graham Agger; Competition Secretary, Melvyn Beck; Results Secretary, Barry Lawrence; Minutes secretary, Linda Toms; Adams Trophy captain, Jon Earl; Newton Trophy captain, Cliff Watson; Derbyshire Trophy A team captain, James Harford; Derbyshire Trophy B team captain, Malcolm Squires; Child & Vulnerable Adults representative, Neil Wright; Press Officer, Bob Warters; National Delegate, Melvyn Beck.

n There were early exits for both Peterborough & District and Stamford in the Denny Cup, the English indoor inter-club championship.

Peterborough were beaten 83-58 by Cambridge Chesterton – two rinks at home and two away – while Stamford lost 86-68 to the powerful Spalding club.

However, Peterborough have made progress in the national over 60 double rink event, beating Lakenheath 42-33 to set up a tie against Haverhill.

n After opening the new campaign with two wins, the Peterborough men’s senior team were beaten 82-62 at home to Huntingdon A in the Cambs Senior League, collecting four of the ten points.

In the same competition, Whittlesey were 66-62 winners away to March B to return home with six points.