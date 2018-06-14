Hunts men suffer another defeat in the Middleton Cup

Hunts suffered a second consecutive defeat in the Middleton Cup inter-county championship when they went down 112-135 away to Hertfordshire at Welwyn on Saturday.

They shared rink honours at three apiece to return home with six points, but wins for the rinks of Nicky Brett (27-11), Simon Law (25-16) and Ross Tomlinson (21-19) were unable to cover the losses sustained by the rinks of Tristan Morton (16-27), Ean Morton (15-25) and Ed Elmore (8-37).

Juliet May reached the national finals.

The next match is against Suffolk at Brampton on Saturday week.

RESULT

Hunts 112 (6), Herts 135 (16): (Hunts skips first):

Ross Tomlinson 21, Dave Martin 19; Tristan Morton 16, Mark Plume 27; Nicky Brett 27, Bryn Evans 11; Ean Morton 15, Tom Muir 25; Simon Law 25, Paul Andrews 16; Ed Elmore 8, Jerry Rumball 37.

n Michelle Coleman has been appointed manager of the Huntingdonshire women’s county team.

The county are currently serving a ban from the Johns Trophy inter-county championship after withdrawing from the competition last year owing to a shortage of players, but the England international is looking to build for the future.

They will be eligible to return to the competition next season, and so the new manager is planning two squad sessions.

The first is at the Parkway club on Sunday, July 1, with the second a fortnight later at a venue still to be decided.

“I have had the privilege to be part of a number of teams in my 25 years in bowls, some amazing, some not go good, and it’s these experiences that I can draw from to make a start on those foundations,” she said.

“I know that we have an abundance of talent and experience within the county and I want us to work towards marrying those together to give us a head start for next season.”

Meanwhile, she will be putting a team together for the Walker Cup, the national double rink competition, and a fixture against either Herts or Essex on Sunday week.

n Juliet May (Buckden) and Michelle Coleman (Parkway) will represent Hunts in the women’s two-bowl singles national finals at Leamington in August, having qualified from Sunday’s play-offs at Parkway.

n The Hunts men’s four-bowl singles championship got under way last week with no fewer than 11 matches conceded out of a scheduled 14 preliminary round ties.

One early upset was the 21-5 first round defeat of defending champion Tristan Morton by Parkway club-mate Neil Wright.

The semi-finals of both the men’s and women’s four-bowl singles are scheduled for Whittlesey Manor on Tuesday.

n There was mixed fortune for the Parkway club in the Bowls England Top Club competitions.

While the men defeated Whittlesey Manor 4-1, the women, without some key players, suffered the disappointment of a defeat on shots difference at Littleport after the four disciplines were shared.

Meanwhile, City of Peterborough qualified for the next round of the Tony Allcock national mixed club two fours event following a 59-29 victory over Hemingford B.

The rink of Jean Kendall, Myra Landsburgh, Malcolm Squires and Geoff Hedges won 30-13, while Linda Darani, Norma Squires, David Heffernan and Roger Strong were 29-16 winners.

Hunts county championships

MEN

Four-bowl singles, preliminary round: Matt Saunders (Brampton) bt Lee Welsford (Whittlesey Manor) 21-1; Paul Dalliday (Parkway) bt Toby Furzeland (Sawtry) 21-16; Simon Leader (Warboys) bt Andrew Thurston (Parkway) 21-17.

Walkovers: Mac May (Buckden), Rob Elmore (Warboys), Brian Martin (Parkway), Steve Holland (Brampton), Stuart Woodcock (Whittlesey Manor), Richard Coles (Ramsey), Tom Swannell (Warboys), Robbie Coleman (Brampton), Mick Pope (Eynesbury).

Four-bowl singles, first round: Neil Wright (Parkway) bt Tristan Morton (Parkway) 21-5; Robbie Coleman (Brampton) bt Brian Martin (Parkway) 21-14; Paul Dalliday (Parkway) bt Mac May (Buckden) 21-17; Matt Saunders (Brampton) bt Sean Fenlon (Westward) 21-13; Ross Tomlinson (Warboys) bt Rob Elmore (Warboys) 21-15; Jim Ruddy (Westward) bt Trevor Collins (Parkway) 21-18; Simon Law (Parkway) bt Darren Lord (Westward) 21-17; Simon Leader (Warboys) bt Ed Elmore (Whittlesey Manor) 21-17; Harry Ward (Papworth) bt David Woolford (St Ives) 21-13. Walkovers: Steve Holland (Brampton), Tom Swannell (Warboys), Joe Randall (Parkway), Martin Francis (Ramsey), Stuart Popple (Parkway), Stuart Woodcock (Whittlesey Manor).

WOMEN

Four-bowl singles, preliminary round: Karen Leader (Sawtry) bt Andrea Rose (Ramsey) 21-5; Catherine Popple (Parkway) bt Sabrina Parnell (Brampton) 21-17; Chloe Brett (Parkway) bt Merisha McKernan (Parkway) 21-10; Karen Martin (Parkway) bt Jill Francis (Ramsey) 21-13; Jane Baldwin (St Ives) bt Lisa Haynes (Hemingford) 21-10; Sophie Purell (Holywell cum Needingworth) bt Carole Hickey (Houghton & Wyton) 21-17.

Triples, preliminary round: Catherine Popple (Parkway) bt Ann Cooper (Yaxley) 22-17.