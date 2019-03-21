Holroyd steals the show with fabulous four-timer

Young Helen Holroyd (23) dominated the Northants Bowling Federation indoor finals at Stamford on Sunday by claiming four county titles.

Young Helen Holroyd (23) dominated the Northants Bowling Federation indoor finals at Stamford on Sunday by claiming four county titles.

Helen Holroyd on the way to her under 25 open singles success against holder Stephen Harris.

Her confidence boosted by an opening session 21-14 defeat of junior international and defending champion Stephen Harris in the under 25 open singles, she went on to complete a notable four-timer.

A comfortable 28-6 pairs victory with Stephen’s sister Louise against Marlene Osborne and Hazel Bass followed before she teamed up with her mother and father, Moira and John, to defeat Alan Romaine, Carol and Bob Warters 20-14 in the mixed triples.

She rounded off the proceedings with a 21-18 victory over pairs partner Louise Harris in the singles, having trailed for all but the last two ends of the match.

It means that Helen, who won the national under 25 singles title at Skegness last year, will face a busy schedule in the national finals at Newark next month.

Men's singles winner Paul Dalliday in action against James Harford.

Although disappointed with her singles defeat, Louise did have the compensation of a title double, having earlier featured with her brother Stephen to defeat holders Chris Ford and Martyn Dolby 20-12 in the mixed pairs decider, having trailed 7-10.

While they may have lost that title, Ford and Dolby will both be chasing title doubles at Newark.

Dolby retained the veterans’ singles, beating Dick Noble 21-9, and then skipped Adam Warrington and John Earl to a 20-18 triples success against Stephen Harris, Cliff Watson and Peter Edwards after a dramatic extra end.

Ford also enjoyed triples glory with June Brennan and Jan Want at the expense of Penny Hart and pairs finalists Marlene Osborne and Hazel Bass, winning 21-7, having earlier defeated Sheila Craig 21-13 in the senior singles.

Paul Dalliday was crowned men’s singles champion following a 21-17 victory against James Harford, who gained revenge in the pairs final with Simon Law, beating Dalliday and Tristan Morton 16-14.

RESULTS

MEN

Singles: Paul Dalliday bt James Harford 21-17.

Veterans singles: Martyn Dolby bt Dick Noble 21-9.

U25 open singles: Helen Holroyd bt Stephen Harris 21-14.

Pairs: James Harford & Simon Law bt Paul Dalliday & Tristan Morton 16-14.

Triples: Adam Warrington, John Earl, Martyn Dolby bt Stephen Harris, Cliff Watson, Peter Edwards 21-19 (after extra end).

WOMEN

Singles: Helen Holroyd bt Louise Harris 21-18.

Senior singles: Chris Ford bt Sheila Craig 21-13.

Pairs: Louise Harris & Helen Holroyd bt Marlene Osborne & Hazel Bass 28-6.

Triples: June Brennan, Jan Want, Chris Ford bt Penny Hart, Marlene Osborne, Hazel Bass 21-7.

MIXED

Pairs: Louise & Stephen Harris bt Chris Ford & Martyn Dolby 20-12.

Triples: Moira, Helen & John Holroyd bt Alan Romaine, Carol & Bob Warters 20-14.