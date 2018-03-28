ENLISH INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS: Another title for Nicky Brett

Local bowler Nicky Brett added yet another national title to his bulging trophy cabinet last nuight (March 37).

The former world indoor singles champion from Yaxley won the men’s triples crown at the English Indoor Championships at Melton Mowbray bowling under the Huntingdon banner with Simon Leader and Lewis Baker.

They beat Barwell’s Bill Hobart, Chris Moore and Joe Dawson 14-13 after trailing for most of the final. Barwell led for the first 13 ends but Huntingdon took the lead for the first time on the 15th, and edged home by a single shot as World Bowls Tour player Brett showed his class under pressure.

Brett notched up his third win in the national triples to add to his three titles in the fours, and another five in the pairs - and one of those pairs triumphs was actually achieved with Baker last year.

Huntingdon reached the final by beating Connor Cinato’s Kingsthorpe 15-7 while Barwell, a Leicestershire village club, finished strongly to beat Martin Heitzzman’s Ipwich 18-10 in their semi-final.